Massive Bio Expands Global Access to Clinical Trials Through AI-Powered Parameterization and Pre-Screening with OpenAI

Through OpenAI's Impact Hours program, Massive Bio is enabling real-time trial parameterization and free pre-screening services in high-population regions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Bio, a leader in AI-enabled patient recruitment and oncology solutions, today announced a collaboration with OpenAI to advance clinical trial accessibility through large-scale parameterization of clinical trial protocols and real-time patient pre-screening capabilities. The initiative is part of OpenAI's Impact Hours program, which supports high-impact projects designed to benefit large population areas.Through this collaboration, Massive Bio has developed the capability to transform complex clinical trial criteria, from both trial sponsors and public registries such as ClinicalTrials.gov, into structured, machine-readable parameters to be used in pre-screening services. This enables immediate and automated way to pre-screening of patients against active clinical trials, significantly reducing time-to-match and operational burden.The result is a scalable, AI-driven pre-screening infrastructure that enhances access to clinical trials across oncology and hematology indications. By moving from manual interpretation of eligibility criteria to AI driven parameterization and matching, Massive Bio can now identify eligible patients faster, improve referral and enrollment efficiency, and expand reach across global patient populations."Clinical trials have historically been limited by accessibility and operational complexity," said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , MD, MSEd, FACP, Chief Medical AI Officer at Massive Bio. "By collaborating with OpenAI, we are transforming how trials are interpreted and operationalized, making pre-screening faster, more scalable, and significantly more accessible to patients worldwide. This collaboration enables us to move from static, manually curated eligibility criteria toward a dynamic, AI-driven parameterization layer that continuously aligns patients with the right trials in real time. It is exactly the kind of infrastructure-level deployment that can close the gap between the thousands of open trials and the millions of patients who never learn they may qualify."OpenAI's recent launch of ChatGPT for Clinicians, now available free to verified individual clinicians in the U.S., further underscores the accelerating convergence between advanced AI capabilities and frontline clinical practice. Built for clinical work, ChatGPT for Clinicians provides healthcare professionals with frontier AI models, reusable workflow skills, trusted clinical search, and deep research tools designed to reduce administrative burden and support evidence-based care."OpenAI's commitment to making AI directly useful for clinicians through ChatGPT for Clinicians validates the same vision we have been building toward across our platforms," said Selin Kurnaz , PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio. "We are leveraging the same advantages, scalable AI infrastructure, real-time clinical intelligence, and physician-centered design, throughout PatientConnect, TrialRelay, and across our Reticulum Nexus multiagentic AI system. When clinicians can use AI to streamline their workflows and when patients can be pre-screened against clinical trials in seconds rather than weeks, we are collectively removing the barriers that have kept clinical trial enrollment rates unacceptably low for decades."As part of the initiative, Massive Bio is enabling free-of-charge pre-screening services in selected regions, removing barriers to entry and expanding access to potentially life-saving clinical trials. This effort reflects a shared commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence for meaningful societal impact and improving health equity at scale.This collaboration further strengthens Massive Bio's AI-driven ecosystem by introducing a new layer of structured trial intelligence that can be operationalized across its platform, enabling faster activation, broader reach, and more efficient patient-trial matching."Expanding access to clinical trials is a fantastic demonstration of how AI can improve health outcomes at scale. Our collaboration with Massive Bio helps ensure that these opportunities are available to patients in every region, not just those with proximity to major research centers.", Anna Makanju, VP of Global Impact, OpenAI.About Massive BioMassive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu , transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society's independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.For more information, visit www.massivebio.com

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