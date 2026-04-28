Mobile Surface Preparation Expansion Supports Growing Seasonal Demand

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAC Mobile Blasting has announced a recent business expansion to meet increasing demand during the summer season. The company has added new equipment and expanded its workforce to improve service efficiency and maintain project timelines across North Texas.The expansion reflects ongoing demand for mobile surface preparation services, particularly for residential and commercial properties requiring restoration and cleaning solutions. JAC Mobile Blasting specializes in dustless blasting technology, which removes coatings such as paint, rust, and calcium buildup from a range of surfaces, including concrete, brick, metal, and tile. The company also provides Pool Calcium Removal Service in Allen, TX , supporting property owners in maintaining clean and functional outdoor spaces.In addition to increased capacity, the company continues to emphasize environmentally responsible practices. Its dustless blasting process uses recycled glass media and a wet system designed to reduce airborne particles while protecting surrounding surfaces. The mobile service model allows technicians to complete projects on-site with minimal disruption. The company also offers Tile Calcium Removal in Dallas, TX , extending specialized cleaning services to surrounding service areas.JAC Mobile Blasting reports strong customer satisfaction, supported by a 4.9-star rating on Google, reflecting consistent service quality, communication, and reliability. The company’s approach focuses on efficient surface preparation while maintaining fair pricing and dependable service delivery.For more information about JAC Mobile Blasting’s surface preparation services, please contact their office at 972 573-4183.About JAC Mobile BlastingJAC Mobile Blasting is a family-owned business serving North Texas with mobile dustless blasting services for residential, commercial, and automotive applications. The company focuses on efficient surface preparation using environmentally responsible methods.Company name: JAC Mobile BlastingAddress: Allen, TexasCity: AllenState: TXZip code: 75013Phone number: 972 573-4183Contact Name: Steve SmillieEmail:steve@jacmobileblasting.com

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