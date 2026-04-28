Homeowners Rethink Moving as Demand Grows for Space-Saving Interior Design Solutions

Sliding Wardrobes Walk in Wardrobes Attic & Sloped ceiling wardrobes Childrens Wardrobes Fitted Hinged Wardrobes

A shift towards smarter storage, sliding wardrobes, and attic conversions is redefining how space is used in homes across Ireland

Well-designed wardrobes can make a significant difference in keeping those spaces organised and usable” — Paul D

CORK, MUNSTER, IRELAND, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irish homeowners are increasingly choosing to improve their existing living spaces rather than move, as economic pressures and changing lifestyle needs reshape housing decisions nationwide. A growing body of design activity suggests that investment is shifting towards interior upgrades, with a strong emphasis on space-saving solutions and fitted storage.According to insights from Portable Design, demand for custom wardrobes and integrated storage has risen steadily, particularly in bedrooms, hallways, and attic conversions. This trend reflects a broader move towards making better use of available space, rather than expanding into larger properties.With property prices remaining high and the cost of moving continuing to rise, many homeowners are re-evaluating how their homes function on a day-to-day basis. Storage, once considered secondary, is now playing a central role in how spaces are designed and used.A Changing Approach to Space in Irish HomesThe traditional path of moving to a larger home to gain additional space is becoming less accessible for many households. Financial considerations, including legal fees, taxes, and borrowing costs, have made relocation a more complex decision.At the same time, lifestyle changes are placing new demands on the home. Rooms are now expected to serve multiple purposes, from working and relaxing to storage and organisation. This has led to a shift in focus towards internal improvements that enhance usability without altering the structure of the property.“Homeowners are taking a more strategic approach to space,” a spokesperson for Portable Design explained. “Instead of looking outward, they’re looking inward at how existing areas can be reconfigured to better support everyday living.”This has contributed to the rise of fitted furniture, where design is tailored to the specific dimensions and needs of each home. Sliding Wardrobes Emerge as the Most Popular ChoiceAmong all storage solutions, sliding wardrobes have become the most widely adopted option across Ireland. Their continued growth is closely tied to their ability to maximise space while maintaining a simple, modern aesthetic.Unlike traditional wardrobes, sliding systems operate without requiring door clearance, making them particularly effective in smaller bedrooms or homes with limited layout flexibility. This practical advantage has made them a preferred choice in both new builds and older properties.From a design perspective, sliding wardrobes align with current interior trends that favour clean lines and minimal visual disruption. Large panels, often finished in mirrored or glass surfaces, help to reflect light and create a greater sense of openness within a room.Internally, these wardrobes offer a high degree of customisation. Configurations can include hanging space, shelving, drawers, and integrated compartments, allowing homeowners to tailor storage to their specific requirements.According to Portable Design, sliding wardrobes are now the most requested solution in residential storage projects.“They provide a balance between efficiency and design,” the spokesperson noted. “For many homeowners, they are the most straightforward way to improve both storage capacity and room layout.” Walk-In Wardrobes Reflect a Growing Focus on Organisation and LifestyleWhile sliding wardrobes dominate in terms of overall demand, walk-in wardrobes are becoming increasingly common as homeowners place greater importance on organisation and daily convenience.These spaces are no longer limited to large homes. Many are being created through the conversion of spare rooms, unused corners, or reconfigured bedroom layouts. This reflects a shift towards designing interiors that support routine and usability as much as appearance.Walk-in wardrobes offer a dedicated area for clothing and accessories, helping to reduce clutter in the main bedroom. By separating storage from living space, they contribute to a more organised and visually calm environment.Design trends in this area often emphasise accessibility and simplicity. Open shelving, soft lighting, and neutral finishes are commonly used to create a cohesive look that feels both functional and understated.“There is a noticeable move towards structured storage,” the spokesperson said. “Walk-in wardrobes allow homeowners to see and access everything more easily, which supports a more organised lifestyle.”In addition to practical benefits, these installations are often viewed as long-term improvements that can enhance property appeal.Under-Stairs Storage Highlights the Value of Hidden SpaceAs part of the wider focus on efficiency, homeowners are also rethinking areas that were previously underutilised. One of the most notable examples is the space beneath staircases.Rather than leaving this area unused, many are incorporating fitted storage solutions such as pull-out drawers, shelving units, and enclosed cupboards. These additions provide practical storage for everyday items while reducing clutter in other parts of the home.The growing interest in under-stairs storage reflects a broader design mindset where every part of the home is considered valuable. Small improvements in these areas can have a significant impact on the overall organisation.“Even relatively compact spaces can contribute to better storage if they are designed properly,” the spokesperson explained. “It’s about making the home work more efficiently as a whole.”Attic and Sloped Ceiling Wardrobes Address Ongoing Design ChallengesAttic rooms and spaces with sloped ceilings have traditionally presented challenges when it comes to storage. Standard furniture rarely fits these areas effectively, often leaving gaps or wasted space.In response, fitted wardrobes designed specifically for angled ceilings are becoming more common. These solutions follow the natural lines of the room, allowing homeowners to make full use of otherwise difficult areas.Typical designs include a mix of low-level storage beneath the slope and taller sections where ceiling height allows. This ensures that space is used efficiently without compromising accessibility.The increase in attic conversions across Ireland has further driven demand for these solutions. As more homeowners look to expand usable living space within their existing homes, the need for tailored storage in these areas continues to grow. Fitted Hinged Wardrobes Remain a Consistent Choice for FlexibilityWhile sliding systems currently lead in popularity, fitted hinged wardrobes continue to hold a strong position within Irish homes, particularly where space allows for door clearance.This more traditional wardrobe style is being reinterpreted through modern design trends, with a focus on clean finishes, integrated handles, and customised internal layouts. Unlike freestanding units, fitted hinged wardrobes are built to match the exact dimensions of a room, allowing for a more seamless and tailored appearance.One of the key advantages of hinged wardrobes is full access to the interior at once. This makes them particularly suitable for homeowners who prioritise visibility and accessibility across all storage sections.- Design trends show a move towards:- Floor-to-ceiling installations- Minimalist door styles- Soft neutral colour palettes- Integrated shelving and drawer systems“These wardrobes continue to appeal because of their versatility,” a spokesperson for Portable Design noted. “They suit a wide range of room sizes and allow for very detailed internal configurations.”They are especially common in larger bedrooms or homes where layout constraints are less of a concern, offering a balance between traditional functionality and modern design.Children’s Wardrobes Reflect Growing Demand for Practical Family StorageAnother area experiencing steady growth is storage designed specifically for children’s rooms. As family homes adapt to changing needs, there is increasing demand for wardrobes that support both organisation and accessibility for younger users.Children’s wardrobes are typically designed with flexibility in mind, allowing storage to evolve as the child grows. Adjustable shelving, lower hanging rails, and integrated compartments help create a system that remains functional over time.From a design perspective, there is a clear shift away from overly themed furniture towards more neutral, long-lasting styles. This ensures that wardrobes remain suitable as children move into their teenage years without requiring replacement.Practical considerations are also influencing design decisions. Parents are prioritising:- Easy-to-reach storage- Durable materials- Efficient use of smaller room spaces- Multi-functional layouts“Children’s rooms often have limited space, so storage plays a critical role,” the spokesperson explained. “Well-designed wardrobes can make a significant difference in keeping those spaces organised and usable.”These solutions also align with the broader trend of maximising every part of the home, ensuring that even smaller bedrooms are designed to function efficiently.A Continued Shift Towards Smarter LivingTaken together, these trends point to a clear shift in how Irish homeowners approach their living spaces. Rather than relying on relocation to solve space limitations, there is a growing emphasis on improving functionality within the home.Sliding wardrobes remain the most widely adopted solution due to their versatility and efficiency. Walk-in wardrobes are gaining traction as lifestyle-focused features, while under-stairs and attic storage highlight the importance of maximising every available area.This approach reflects changing priorities. Homes are no longer defined solely by size, but by how effectively they support daily life.As economic conditions continue to influence housing decisions, the focus on space optimisation is expected to remain a key theme in Irish interior design.About Portable DesignPortable Design is an Ireland-based platform focused on reporting trends in home design, space optimisation, and modern living. It provides insights into how homeowners are adapting interiors in response to evolving economic conditions and lifestyle needs.Media ContactPortable DesignCork, Irelandinfo@portabledesign.ieFor further information or to explore examples referenced in this report, visit:

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