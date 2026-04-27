Storage Resource Management Market research presenting analysis by application, vertical, region, and segment

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The Business Research Company’s Storage Resource Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The storage resource management market is gaining substantial traction as organizations increasingly seek effective ways to handle their expanding data storage needs. With more complex infrastructure and rising digital transformation efforts, this sector is poised for significant development. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, regional prospects, and emerging industry trends.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Storage Resource Management Market

The storage resource management market has experienced solid growth recently. It is forecasted to increase from $18.32 billion in 2025 to $19.85 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to increasing data volumes, the growing complexity of storage systems, heightened demand for data security and compliance, widespread adoption of storage management software, and the continuous development of enterprise IT infrastructures.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain this momentum, reaching $27.61 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors fueling growth in the coming years include greater deployment of hybrid cloud storage solutions, a rising embrace of AI-powered storage optimization, increasing need for automated backup and recovery systems, the expansion of storage analytics and reporting services, and deeper integration with enterprise data management platforms. Key trends shaping the market include wider adoption of cloud storage management services, growth in storage virtualization, integration of data lifecycle management tools, expanding automated storage provisioning, and a stronger focus on storage compliance and policy management.

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Understanding Storage Resource Management and Its Role

Storage resource management involves the systematic monitoring, control, and optimization of storage infrastructure to ensure that data is stored efficiently, remains accessible, secure, and compliant with regulations. This discipline includes tracking capacity, performance, and utilization across various storage systems, helping organizations make informed planning and operational decisions. By automating processes, providing detailed reporting, and enforcing policy-based management, storage resource management helps reduce costs, prevent system outages, and enhance overall reliability.

How Expanding Data Volumes Are Accelerating Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving the storage resource management market is the rapid increase in data volumes. Organizations across industries are generating, processing, and storing vast amounts of digital information due to factors such as widespread cloud computing adoption, the growth of data-intensive applications, and the proliferation of connected devices. These trends substantially raise storage demands. Storage resource management solutions enable companies to handle this surge by offering centralized visibility, capacity planning, performance monitoring, and infrastructure optimization. For example, in March 2024, US-based software provider Edge Delta reported that global data generation reached around 120 zettabytes in 2023, underscoring the immense scale of data growth worldwide. This explosion in data volume is a key driver behind the expanding storage resource management market.

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Cloud Computing’s Role in Boosting Storage Resource Management Adoption

The increasing reliance on cloud computing services is another significant factor propelling market growth. Cloud computing delivers various IT resources such as servers, storage, and software over the internet on a flexible, pay-as-you-go basis. Many organizations are migrating to cloud platforms as part of their digital transformation strategies to improve scalability, reduce infrastructure costs, and support remote working environments. Cloud technology enhances storage resource management by providing on-demand, scalable access to centralized storage systems. This optimizes data allocation, cuts hardware expenses, improves data availability, and allows businesses to adjust storage capacity dynamically according to real-time requirements. For instance, the American Bar Association reported in April 2025 that approximately 75% of attorneys in the US currently use cloud computing for professional tasks, up from 69% in 2023 and around 70% in 2022. This growing cloud adoption is a key catalyst for the storage resource management market’s expansion.

Fastest Growing Region in the Storage Resource Management Market

North America held the largest share of the storage resource management market in 2025. However, Europe is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

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