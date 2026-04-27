Despite Soaring Gas Prices, Local Mover Expands in Twin Cities

College HUNKS expands in North Texas

Strategic Growth and Operational Efficiency Drive College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Forward.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As rising gas prices strain transportation-dependent industries, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is accelerating its expansion across the Twin Cities, driven by steady population growth and increased demand for relocation services.

“The Twin Cities continues to attract new residents, and that’s fueling consistent demand,” said Ryan Spille, owner of a local College HUNKS franchise. “While gas prices are a headwind, they haven’t slowed our momentum. With disciplined operations and a focus on efficiency, we’re scaling in a sustainable way.”

Spille’s path to entrepreneurship was anything but conventional. After five years as a corporate attorney at a large Chicago firm, he left his career to pursue something more fulfilling. Weeks later, he discovered College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving and opened his New Brighton franchise in November 2021. The company’s emphasis on building leaders helped solidify his decision.

“It’s about helping our team set goals, face challenges, and develop the habits that move them forward. I love building something that people are grateful for,” Spille said.

Now, with expansion underway, Spille is navigating rising fuel costs through careful planning and oversight.

“We’re intentional about how we manage fuel, from tracking usage in the field to minimizing waste,” he said. “That discipline allows us to stay efficient and keep growing, even as costs fluctuate.”

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving—short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service—has grown to nearly 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. The company also prioritizes social impact: for every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, totaling more than five million meals to date. Additionally, items collected are recycled or donated whenever possible, reducing landfill waste and supporting local nonprofits.

For more information, visit: https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/minneapolis/

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

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