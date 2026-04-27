financial advisory market share financial advisory market trends financial advisory market outlook

The Business Research Company's Financial Advisory Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $291.61 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Financial Advisory market to surpass $296 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Management Consulting Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,407 billion by 2030, with Financial Advisory to represent around 21% of the parent market. Within the broader Professional Services industry, which is expected to be $8,476 billion by 2030, the Financial Advisory market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Financial Advisory Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the financial advisory market in 2030, valued at $106 billion. The market is expected to grow from $83 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized wealth management services, rising adoption of digital and hybrid advisory platforms, growing retirement planning needs due to an aging population, expanding high-net-worth and mass affluent investor segments, greater focus on financial planning and investment diversification, and increasing demand for professional advisory services across countries such as the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Financial Advisory Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the financial advisory market in 2030, valued at $98 billion. The market is expected to grow from $77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized financial planning services, rising household wealth and investment participation, growing retirement planning needs among aging populations, expanding adoption of digital advisory and robo-advisory platforms, strong presence of established wealth management firms, and supportive regulatory frameworks encouraging transparent and client-focused financial advisory services across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Financial Advisory Market In 2030?

The financial advisory market is segmented by type into corporate finance, accounting advisory, tax advisory, transaction services, risk management, and other types. The corporate finance market will be the largest segment of the financial advisory market segmented by type, accounting for 33% or $96 billion of the total in 2030. The corporate finance market will be supported by increasing corporate mergers and acquisitions, rising demand for strategic financial planning, growing complexity of global financial regulations, expansion of investment banking services, adoption of advanced financial analytics and advisory technologies, and the need for expert guidance in capital raising and corporate restructuring.

The financial advisory market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the financial advisory market segmented by organization size, accounting for 63% or $186 billion of the total in 2030. The large enterprises market will be supported by the increasing complexity of financial operations in large organizations, growing demand for strategic investment and risk management services, rising adoption of digital financial advisory platforms, expanding globalization and cross-border financial activities, need for compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks, and the focus on optimizing financial performance and shareholder value.

The financial advisory market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, public sector, healthcare, and other industry verticals. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market will be the largest segment of the financial advisory market segmented by industry vertical, accounting for 33% or $99 billion of the total in 2030. The BFSI market will be supported by the increasing complexity of financial products and services, growing demand for risk management and compliance advisory, digital transformation initiatives in banking and insurance, rising need for investment and wealth management services, expanding adoption of AI and analytics in financial decision-making, and supportive regulatory frameworks encouraging financial transparency and efficiency.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Financial Advisory Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the financial advisory market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Financial Advisory Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global financial advisory market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that reshape demand for personalized financial planning and wealth management services, ongoing digital transformation and rising adoption of robo-advisory platforms, growing wealth accumulation and retirement planning requirements, increasing complexity of financial regulations and compliance standards, and the expanding use of data-driven investment strategies and portfolio optimization tools.

Rising Demand For Personalized Financial Planning And Wealth Management – the rising demand for personalized financial planning and wealth management is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the financial advisory market by 2030. Individuals increasingly seek tailored solutions for investment planning, tax optimization, retirement savings, and risk management. Advisors are using analytics and behavioral insights to design customized strategies that match client goals and risk profiles. This shift toward individualized financial planning significantly increases demand for professional advisory services globally. As a result, rising demand for personalized financial planning and wealth management is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Digital Transformation And Adoption Of Robo-Advisory Platforms - The technological advancements and improved device capabilities are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the financial advisory market by 2030. The integration of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and robo-advisory tools is transforming financial advisory services. Many advisory firms now use automated portfolio management systems, mobile financial planning applications, and data analytics to enhance service efficiency and accessibility. Digital solutions also allow advisors to serve a larger client base while reducing operational costs, making advisory services more scalable. Consequently, expansion of digital and omnichannel financial advisory platforms are projected to contribute around 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Wealth Accumulation And Retirement Planning Needs - Increasing wealth accumulation and retirement planning needs is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for financial advisory market by 2030. The increasing number of high-net-worth individuals and the expected large intergenerational wealth transfers are driving the need for expert financial guidance. Advisors play a critical role in managing complex investment portfolios, estate planning, and long-term financial security strategies for clients. Therefore, increasing wealth accumulation and retirement planning needs is projected to contribute approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Financial Advisory Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the corporate finance market, the accounting advisory market, the tax advisory market, the transaction services market, the risk management market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $75 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for strategic financial planning and advisory services, growing regulatory compliance requirements, rising adoption of digital and AI-enabled accounting solutions, expanding cross-border transactions, heightened focus on risk mitigation and governance, and evolving corporate restructuring activities. This growth reflects the accelerating emphasis on financial efficiency, transparency, and resilience, fuelling transformative developments within the broader professional services and financial advisory industry.

The corporate finance market is projected to grow by $26 billion, the accounting advisory market by $12 billion, the tax advisory market by $19 billion, the transaction services market by $5 billion, the risk management market by $12 billion, and the other types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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