OMODA & JAECOO Showcases VPD Smart Parking Technology in First Global Public Test

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As tight parking spaces, complex road conditions, and the risk of scratches continue to challenge drivers worldwide, OMODA & JAECOO presented a smart parking demonstration aimed at young urban users. During the IBS Chery International Business Summit and its accompanying auto show activities, the OMODA & JAECOO VPD Co-Creation Camp drew nearly 100 overseas dealers, media representatives, and KOLs from markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology completed its first global public field test, addressing common parking difficulties through intelligent driving features. This marks the first time VPD was validated in real-world scenarios before a global audience and media, signaling further steps toward global deployment of this driver-assistance system designed for younger, tech-oriented consumers.

Field Testing Highlights: How VPD Addresses Everyday Parking Challenges

Responding to common mobility needs expressed by young users in multiple markets, OMODA & JAECOO designed the VPD system around two core functions: remote summoning and remote parking. In practice, the system allows a driver to call the vehicle to their location with a tap, or instruct it to park itself autonomously, responding to the common difficulties of locating a vehicle and maneuvering into tight spaces.

Grand Launch of the VPD Intelligent Parking Co-creation Camp

The VPD Co-Creation Camp focused on these two capabilities alongside a human-vs-machine comparison, testing performance across a range of challenging real-world scenarios.

In the summoning test, the vehicle planned its own route, identified and avoided obstacles, and managed traffic interactions within the test environment. After receiving the command, it exited the parking spot and navigated to the designated pickup point, offering a preview of how such technology could reduce the time spent searching for a car in crowded garages or during poor weather.

VPD Comes When Called Leaves When Waved

In the parking test, the vehicle was presented with difficult conditions including blocked starting positions, space-seeking in a dynamic lot, and tight dead-end bays. It performed autonomous space detection, repositioning, and final parking, completing the process without human input. The demonstration illustrated a practical approach to reducing the burden of parking in constrained environments.

Human vs. Machine Comparison: Quantifying the Technology’s Performance

A key segment of the field test was a structured comparison between the VPD system and an experienced driver. An overseas media professional with over 15 years of driving experience took part in the evaluation, which focused on extremely tight spaces, dead-end spots, and angled parking scenarios. Three dimensions were measured: time efficiency, number of steering corrections, and final parking quality.

VPD Smart Reposition

In the constrained test settings, VPD completed parking and exiting maneuvers with consistent stability and fewer steering corrections. The experienced driver required additional adjustments and more time under the same conditions. The comparison provided a measurable demonstration of how such driver-assistance technology can support less experienced users in handling difficult parking situations without requiring advanced manual skills. While the system showed clear advantages in these defined scenarios, OMODA & JAECOO emphasized that VPD serves as an assistive function, not a replacement for driver attention.

The VPD Co-Creation Camp concluded the public test with results across three core experience areas (one-tap summon, one-tap park, human-vs-machine comparison) and four challenging scenarios (dead-end parking, extremely tight parking, cruising for an available spot, long-distance obstacle avoidance). The tests spanned settings from mall parking garages to narrow dead-end bays, from remote summoning to autonomous spot-seeking. These results indicate the system can handle selected complex parking scenarios under controlled conditions. As deployment continues, OMODA & JAECOO plans to extend smart technology applications to shape a connected mobility ecosystem for young users across global markets.

Note: VPD is a driver-assist feature intended for use only in enclosed parking lots and is strictly prohibited on public roads. Drivers must remain continuously aware of their surroundings and be prepared to take over control of the vehicle when necessary.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, recording notable upward movement in global automotive rankings. The company has also maintained its position as China’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO operates with the brand vision of “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People.” OMODA focuses on building a crossover brand with global reach, while JAECOO follows the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic” and is working to establish a global off-road brand with an emphasis on refined design. This dual-brand approach aims to build differentiated competitiveness. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brands have expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, showing growth momentum particularly in the European market. In the area of new energy vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO has introduced SHS technology, designed to deliver high power output, low energy consumption, and long combined driving range, while offering energy solutions for users in different regions. Beyond its core automotive operations, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technology efforts into intelligent systems. A robot developed with the AiMOGA team has entered public service applications and was officially presented at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a step in intelligent transformation initiatives and an expansion of the brand’s scope of activities.

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