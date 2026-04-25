RCP appoints new clinical lead for outpatients

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has appointed Dr Ash Sharma as clinical lead for outpatients.

Ash is a consultant nephrologist at the NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group, where he has worked since 2011, and is clinical lead for the North West Kidney Network.

Previously a GIRFT clinical ambassador and co-clinical lead for nephrology service reconfiguration across Cheshire and Merseyside, Ash brings a keen interest in clinical leadership, service design and outpatient transformation to his new role at the college. He will lead RCP work to implement good practice principles and guidance for modern outpatient care.

Commenting on his appointment, Ash said:

‘I am delighted to take on the role of clinical lead for outpatients at the RCP. This is a real opportunity to support clinical teams to design outpatient services that are more responsive to patients’ needs, better integrated across the system and sustainable for the future. I look forward to working with colleagues across the RCP and the wider health system to support this work.’