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NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE FOURTH DISTRICT COURT COMMISSIONER VACANCY

Posted: April 24, 2026

Provo, Utah —As selected by the Fourth District Court Commissioner Nominating Commission, the three finalists for the 4th District Court commissioner position that will replace Commissioner Marla R. Snow, who is retiring:

·        Megan P. Blakelock; Blakelock Law; resides in Orem

·        Michael T. Balser; Office of Guardian ad Litem; resides in Orem

·        Dustin A. Hardy; Choice Legal Services; resides in Pleasant Grove

The public comment period will be held through Monday, May 4, 2026. A final candidate will then be selected by the judges of the 4th District Court bench. The selection must then be approved by the Utah Judicial Council.

To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Mark Urry, Trial Court Executive, at marku@utcourts.gov.

 

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NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE FOURTH DISTRICT COURT COMMISSIONER VACANCY

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