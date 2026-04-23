UNESCO statement on Ngorongoro Conservation Area

UNESCO has consistently stressed that forced evictions are unacceptable and incompatible with international human rights law and related international obligations. Accordingly, any consideration of voluntary resettlement must be guided by the free, prior and informed consent of the communities concerned, ensure full respect for human rights, and guarantee the inclusive participation of all stakeholders and rightsholders. More broadly, the conservation of World Heritage sites should go hand in hand with improving living conditions and livelihoods and should not adversely affect the daily lives of local populations.

Against this background, UNESCO recalls World Heritage Committee Decision 47 COM 7B.60 (2025), which called for a Joint UNESCO/ICOMOS/IUCN Reactive Monitoring Mission. The purpose of this mission is to support constructive dialogue and to help ensure that any relocation process is conducted in consultation with all stakeholders and fully in line with international standards. UNESCO stands ready to undertake this mission and remains committed to supporting all parties in identifying solutions that respect the rights and dignity of the Maasai people.