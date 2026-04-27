Colleen Hanson Recognized for Fourth Consecutive Year by Pennsylvania Business Central

Visit Potter-Tioga Executive Director names to 2026 Top Nonprofit Female Leaders list

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga, has once again been recognized by Pennsylvania Business Central, earning a spot on the 2026 Top Nonprofit Female Leaders list. This marks Hanson’s fourth consecutive year receiving recognition from the publication, underscoring her continued leadership and impact on tourism and economic development across Potter and Tioga Counties.The Top Nonprofit Female Leaders list is part of Pennsylvania Business Central’s Women in Business feature, which celebrates women who are making meaningful contributions to their organizations and the communities they serve. Honorees are nominated by fellow business professionals, community leaders, chambers of commerce, and readers, demonstrating the strong support and recognition they’ve earned throughout the region.“Colleen’s leadership continues to elevate both Visit Potter-Tioga and the region as a whole,” said Ken VanSant, President of the Visit Potter-Tioga Board of Directors. “Her commitment to promoting our communities, supporting local businesses, and expanding tourism opportunities has made a lasting impact. Being recognized for a fourth straight year speaks volumes about her dedication and influence.”Under Hanson’s direction, Visit Potter-Tioga has enhanced its marketing efforts, strengthened community partnerships, and helped position Potter and Tioga Counties as a premier destination for visitors. From the breathtaking views of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon to the world-renowned dark skies at Cherry Springs State Park, the region continues to draw travelers seeking memorable experiences year-round.Nestled in Pennsylvania’s Appalachian Mountains, Potter and Tioga Counties offer a wide range of outdoor recreation and small-town charm. Visitors can explore scenic destinations like the Pine Creek Rail Trail, discover local shops and dining, and enjoy seasonal events throughout the year. For more information on events, attractions, and travel planning resources, visit www.visitpottertioga.com About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com , email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

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