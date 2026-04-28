Flexagon Announces General Availability of Complete Change Control Platform for Enterprise Applications

Flexagon Platform

Integrated platform closes the governance gap between code and configuration, with automated configuration migration available for Oracle environments

Application configuration is no longer a blind spot.” — Dan Goerdt, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexagon

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexagon today announced the general availability of its platform for complete change control across enterprise applications. First introduced to customers in January, the platform now includes configuration planning and automated migration capabilities. The release combines release orchestration and configuration management in a single governed platform, giving enterprise application teams the audit trails, approval workflows, and compliance evidence required.Flexagon combines and extends two proven technologies: FlexDeploy , the release orchestration, pipeline standardization and automation solution trusted by global enterprises for more than a decade, and ConfigSnapshot, the leader in configuration management for Oracle environments. Together, they deliver change control across code, integrations, and functional configuration through a single pipeline.Many enterprise application teams have invested heavily in governing their code releases through pipelines, approval gates and audit trails. Configuration changes lack the same level of automation and governance. Flexagon closes that gap.“Many Oracle teams have spent years getting code releases under control. Automated pipelines, approval gates, and a clear record of change to meet compliance requirements. Not the same for application configurations." said Dan Goerdt, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexagon. "That is not a people problem. It is a tooling problem, and it has been hiding in plain sight for years. With the acquisition of ConfigSnapshot, we brought deep Oracle configuration management expertise into a platform already built for automated, governed, pipeline-integrated change control. Application configuration is no longer a blind spot.” What's new in the April 2026 releaseThis release extends Flexagon from unified visibility into change to full execution, adding planning, validation, and automated migration within the same governed pipeline.The April release introduces Configuration Planning, a dedicated workspace where teams compare environments, build targeted migration plans, validate against the target, and execute automated migration with dependency sequencing and rollback support. For Oracle Fusion Cloud, automated configuration migration is generally available with more than 1,000 migration steps across Financials, HCM, Supply Chain, and Customer Experience. For Oracle EBS, reporting, comparison, and baselining are generally available, with automated configuration migration following shortly. The release also includes enhanced enterprise security controls and a detailed login audit trail.Availability and upcoming eventsFlexagon is generally available now. The company will host a live webinar, Flexagon Is Here: Complete Change Control for Enterprise Applications, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Register at https://app.livestorm.co/flexagon/complete-change-control Flexagon will be at Gartner AIBS (June 2-4, Las Vegas) and Ascend 2026 (June 8-11, Orlando, Booth 404).About FlexagonFlexagon provides complete change control for enterprise applications through an integrated DevOps and configuration management platform. With native support for complex environments like Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, Flexagon helps organizations increase operational efficiency, improve speed and consistency, and meet the governance and compliance requirements of modern enterprise IT. The platform provides visibility and end-to-end control across the application delivery lifecycle, from development through production. Flexagon is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Learn more at flexagon.com.

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