Cambria Unveils an Expanded Presence at High Point Spring Market

Cambria Kenwood™ design Designer Jean Stoffer, Stoffer Home Vanity CambriaUSA.com

Double the showroom space enriches the experience for interior designers and trade professionals

We’ve doubled our space at High Point to match the bold ambitions of the designers we serve. This season's showroom is a deep dive into the limitless versatility of our natural quartz surfaces.” — Summer Kath, Executive Vice President of Design, Cambria

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambria, the leading producer of American-made natural quartz surfaces—and the first quartz brand to exhibit at High Point Market—returns this spring with its most immersive and expansive presence to date. Relocated to a new showroom on the first floor of the IHFC building, Interhall IH401, Cambria has doubled its previous footprint to showcase the latest in surface innovation and high-design applications.

“We’ve doubled our space at High Point to match the bold ambitions of the designers we serve,” said Summer Kath, Executive Vice President of Design, Cambria. “This season’s showroom is a deep dive into the limitless versatility of our natural quartz surfaces, proving that whether it’s a statement fireplace or intricate floor inlay, our surfaces are the definitive foundation for extraordinary interiors.”

The new showroom serves as a curated gallery featuring over 100 designs to explore, including a look at Cambria’s latest releases. From the serene Traymore Bay™ and the bold St. Isley™ to the refined elegance of Claremont™ and Kenwood™, these new designs mark the pinnacle of innovation and artistry. Visitors can also experience Cambria’s four distinct finishes—Cambria Matte®, Cambria Satin™, Polished, and Cambria Luxe™—to see up close how texture and light redefine the aesthetics of a space.

Showroom highlights include:

A Fireplace Feature: a classic yet modern fireplace surround in Laneshaw™

Tiled Accent Walls: artfully combining Avalene™ and Black Rock™*

Statement-Making, High-Performance Flooring: in Remington Brass™, MonTaaj™, and Black Rock*

Showstopping Wall Artistry: a unique fabrication of Inverness Frost™ enhanced by artistic floral appliqués in Hermitage™ mixing Polished and Cambria Matte finishes

A CELEBRATION OF DESIGN PARTNERSHIPS

Meet & Greet with Jean Stoffer: As the exclusive countertop partner for Stoffer Home freestanding island worktables and vanity collections, Cambria is proud to host renowned designer Jean Stoffer and her design partner, Grace Start, for a meet and greet. The open event takes place in the Cambria showroom on Saturday, April 25, from 4 to 6pm and features an expanded assortment of Stoffer Home Cabinetry pieces paired with signature Cambria designs like Ironsbridge® and Inverness Stonestreet™.

Cambria Style 30th Issue Launch: Cambria is also celebrating a major publishing milestone at High Point: the launch of the 30th issue of its award-winning Cambria Style magazine. Highlights marking the occasion include a panel discussion in partnership with Aspire Design and Home, with featured designers Christopher Kennedy, Matt French, and Betsy Wentz.

The Cambria Showroom at 2026 High Point Spring Market is open April 24–28 from 8am–7pm daily, and April 29, the final day of the show, from 8am–5pm. Visit Cambria at IHFC, InterHall, First Floor, IH401.

*Gensler product design consultant

ABOUT CAMBRIA

Founded in 2000, Cambria is the leading family-owned, American-made producer of natural quartz surfaces. Cambria’s innovative and iconic quartz designs are stain resistant, nonporous, durable, maintenance free, and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through a network of premium independent specialty retail and trade partners. Learn more at CambriaUSA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

To schedule an appointment with a Cambria representative at High Point or for more information, please contact:

Eloise Goldman

The 18 Agency

914-384-4840

Eloise@TheEighteenAgency.com

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