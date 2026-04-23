Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market Overview scr system market size scr system market growth

The Business Research Company's Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Industry Report: Key Drivers, Trends and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $9.64 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System market to surpass $21 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Air Quality Control System market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $160 billion by 2030, with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System to represent around 13% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to stringent emission regulations introduced by governments, increasing adoption of SCR systems in heavy-duty diesel vehicles, rising industrialization and power generation activities, and growing demand for emission control technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. Additionally, expanding automotive production, increasing deployment of SCR technology in marine and industrial boilers, and strong environmental compliance initiatives across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to further accelerate the market growth in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to stringent emission regulations for diesel vehicles and industrial facilities, rising adoption of SCR technology in commercial vehicles and power plants, expanding industrialization, increasing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission control requirements, and strong manufacturing capabilities supporting large-scale SCR catalyst and component production.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market In 2030?

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market is segmented by type into urea selective catalytic reduction (SCR), ammonia selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and other types. The urea selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market will be the largest segment of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market segmented by type, accounting for 56% or $12 billion of the total in 2030. The urea selective catalytic reduction market will be supported by the increasing adoption of urea-based SCR technology in heavy-duty diesel vehicles, stringent emission regulations aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, and the growing need for efficient exhaust after-treatment solutions. Additionally, widespread use of diesel engines in commercial transportation, rising deployment of SCR systems in off-highway equipment and marine applications, advancements in diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) infrastructure, and strong regulatory frameworks promoting cleaner vehicle technologies are expected to further drive the growth of the urea selective catalytic reduction (SCR) segment.

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market is segmented by component into catalytic converter, urea tank, pump, control unit, and injector. The catalytic converter market will be the largest segment of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market segmented by component, accounting for 34% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The catalytic converters market will be supported by the critical role of catalytic converters in converting nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions into harmless nitrogen and water, increasing implementation of stringent emission regulations for diesel vehicles and industrial equipment, and rising adoption of SCR systems across commercial vehicles and power generation facilities. Additionally, growing production of heavy-duty trucks and buses, expanding use of SCR technology in marine and off-highway machinery, continuous advancements in catalyst materials and efficiency, and strong regulatory pressure to reduce air pollution and improve environmental compliance are expected to further drive the demand for catalytic converters.

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market is segmented by application into automotive, marine, industrial, power generation, and other applications. The automotive market will be the largest segment of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market segmented by application type, accounting for 42% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The automotive market will be supported by the increasing enforcement of stringent vehicle emission regulations aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from diesel-powered vehicles. In addition, the growing production of heavy-duty trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles, rising demand for fuel-efficient diesel engines, advancements in exhaust after-treatment technologies, expanding logistics and freight transportation activities, and supportive government policies promoting cleaner transportation solutions are expected to further drive the adoption of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems in the automotive sector.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to transform emission control technologies, environmental compliance frameworks, industrial pollution management strategies, and innovation across the global transportation and power generation sectors.

Stringent Global Emission Regulations And Environmental Policies - The stringent global emission regulations and environmental policies continue to significantly support the expansion of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market by 2030. Governments across regions are enforcing stringent nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission standards for vehicles, industrial plants, and power generation facilities to reduce air pollution and improve environmental sustainability. SCR technology is widely adopted because it effectively converts NOx emissions into harmless nitrogen and water, enabling organizations to comply with these regulatory requirements. As environmental policies continue to tighten globally, the demand for SCR systems is expected to grow significantly. As a result, the stringent global emission regulations and environmental policies are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Diesel Commercial Vehicles And Industrial Activities - The expansion of diesel commercial vehicles and industrial activities is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market by 2030. Diesel engines are widely used in freight transportation, construction machinery, and long-distance logistics due to their fuel efficiency and durability. However, these engines emit high levels of NOx, making emission control technologies like SCR essential for regulatory compliance. The rapid growth of global logistics, infrastructure development, and transportation networks is therefore accelerating SCR system adoption. Consequently, the expansion of diesel commercial vehicles and industrial activities is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In SCR Catalysts And Emission Control Systems - The technological advancements in SCR catalysts and emission control systems are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system market by 2030. Innovations in catalyst materials, including copper-zeolite and vanadium-based catalysts, have improved NOx conversion efficiency and enhanced system performance under a wide range of operating conditions. In addition, integration with other exhaust after-treatment technologies, such as diesel particulate filters, is improving overall emission control efficiency. Therefore, the technological advancements in SCR catalysts and emission control systems are projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the urea selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market, the ammonia selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for multi-sector emission control solutions across automotive, marine, and industrial applications, rising adoption of retrofit and compliance-driven upgrades, growing investments in clean energy transition and pollution control infrastructure, expansion of global logistics and heavy-duty transportation networks, and continuous advancements in high-efficiency catalyst technologies and system integration. This surge reflects the increasing focus on regulatory compliance, environmental sustainability, and operational efficiency across emission-intensive industries.

The urea selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the ammonia selective catalytic reduction (SCR) market by $3 billion, and the other types market by $1 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.



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