Video Intercom Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Video Intercom Devices Market Report 2026_Segment Video Intercom Devices Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Video Intercom Devices Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Video Intercom Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Video Intercom Devices Market to Surpass $65 billion in 2030. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Video Intercom Devices market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Video Intercom Devices Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the video intercom devices market in 2030, valued at $22 billion. The market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to high adoption of smart home and home security technologies, increasing demand for advanced residential and commercial access control systems, strong presence of leading security and surveillance solution providers, rising investments in smart building infrastructure, and growing integration of video intercom systems with IoT and connected security ecosystems across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Video Intercom Devices Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the video intercom devices market in 2030, valued at $19 billion. The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for wireless and mobile-enabled intercom solutions, rising adoption of video-enabled door entry systems in multi-family housing, expanding use of cloud-based access control and remote monitoring systems, growing focus on enhancing residential and commercial security infrastructure, and continuous product innovation in AI-enabled video surveillance and communication technologies across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Video Intercom Devices Market In 2030?

The video intercom devices market is segmented by device type into door entry systems, handheld devices, and video baby monitors. The door entry systems market will be the largest segment of the video intercom devices market segmented by device type, accounting for 44% or $28 billion of the total in 2030. The door entry systems market will be supported by increasing deployment in residential complexes and commercial facilities, rising need for controlled access and visitor management, growing integration with smart locks and access control systems, increasing focus on building security and surveillance, expanding adoption in multi-dwelling units and rising demand for convenience and remote access features.

The video intercom devices market is segmented by system into wired and wireless. The wired market will be the largest segment of the video intercom devices market segmented by system, accounting for 53% or $34 billion of the total in 2030. The wired market will be supported by higher reliability and stable connectivity, increasing preference in large-scale commercial and government installations, growing demand for uninterrupted communication systems, rising focus on secure and interference-free networks, expanding infrastructure in commercial buildings and continued adoption in legacy systems requiring upgrades.

The video intercom devices market is segmented by technology into analog and internet protocol-based. The internet protocol-based market will be the largest segment of the video intercom devices market segmented by technology, accounting for 64% or $41 billion of the total in 2030. The internet protocol-based market will be supported by increasing adoption of smart and connected devices, rising demand for high-resolution video and remote access capabilities, growing integration with IoT and cloud platforms, increasing need for scalable and flexible communication systems, expanding use in smart buildings and rising preference for advanced digital communication technologies.

The video intercom devices market is segmented by end-user into commercial, residential, government and other end-users. The residential market will be the largest segment of the video intercom devices market segmented by end-user, accounting for 37% or $24 billion of the total in 2030. The residential market will be supported by increasing adoption of smart home security systems, rising concerns over safety and surveillance, growing demand for convenient visitor communication solutions, expanding urban housing developments, increasing disposable income, and rising consumer preference for connected and automated home environments.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Video Intercom Devices Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the video intercom devices market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Video Intercom Devices Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global video intercom devices market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape security and access control systems, including rising demand for advanced security and access control solutions, rapid adoption of smart homes and building automation technologies, shift toward IP-based and wireless communication systems, increasing integration with cloud and mobile-based monitoring platforms, and growing demand for remote access and real-time communication across residential and commercial environments.

Rising Demand For Advanced Security And Access Control Solutions - The rising demand for advanced security and access control solutions will become a key driver of growth in the video intercom devices market by 2030. Increasing concerns related to unauthorized access, theft, vandalism and safety in residential complexes, commercial buildings and public infrastructure are accelerating the adoption of video-enabled communication systems. These systems enable real-time visual verification, remote access control and enhanced visitor management, improving overall security efficiency. Additionally, integration with access control technologies such as smart locks, biometric systems and surveillance platforms strengthens their functionality and appeal. As a result, rising demand for advanced security and access control solutions is anticipated to contribute to a 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rapid Adoption Of Smart Homes And Building Automation Technologies - The rapid adoption of smart homes and building automation technologies will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the video intercom devices market by 2030. Consumers and businesses are increasingly investing in connected ecosystems that enable seamless communication, monitoring and control through smartphones and integrated platforms. Video intercom devices are becoming a critical component of these ecosystems by offering remote access, real-time alerts and integration with IoT devices and voice assistants. The growing preference for convenience, energy efficiency and centralized control is further accelerating adoption across residential and commercial sectors. Consequently, the rapid adoption of smart homes and building automation technologies is projected to contribute to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Shift Toward IP-Based And Wireless Communication Technologies - The shift toward IP-based and wireless communication technologies will serve as a key growth catalyst for the video intercom devices market by 2030. Internet protocol-based systems provide superior video quality, scalability, remote accessibility and seamless integration with cloud-based platforms and security networks. At the same time, wireless solutions reduce installation complexity and infrastructure costs, making them highly attractive for both new installations and retrofit projects. These advancements enable greater flexibility, improved user experience and broader deployment across diverse end-user segments. Therefore, this shift toward IP-based and wireless communication technologies is projected to support a 2.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Video Intercom Devices Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the door entry systems market, the handheld devices market and the video baby monitors market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $27 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for advanced residential and commercial security solutions, rising adoption of smart and connected communication devices, growing consumer preference for remote monitoring and access control, and expanding use of video-enabled devices for safety and convenience across households. This surge reflects the accelerating integration of intelligent video communication technologies that enable real-time interaction, enhanced surveillance, improved user convenience and seamless connectivity across modern living environments, fueling strong growth within the broader video intercom devices industry.

The door entry systems market is projected to grow by $10 billion, the handheld devices market by $8 billion, and the video baby monitors market by $9 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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