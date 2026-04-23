P3 Group Joins SDVerse Automotive Software Marketplace to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicles Development

Acknowledged automotive tech leader P3 brings integrated platforms, engineering, and validation capabilities to help OEMs and suppliers to scale SDV execution

P3’s presence expands the depth of solutions available on the marketplace and supports OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in moving from evaluation to execution more efficiently.” — Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse

STUTTGART, GERMANY, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P3 Group , a global consulting and technology company specializing in business transformation, engineering, cybersecurity and software development, announced today that it has joined SDVerse , the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace for software. By joining SDVerse, P3 Group is making a range of engineering services and software offerings available to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide, helping accelerate software-defined vehicle development through improved deployment, enhanced software quality, and reduced integration complexity across programs.P3’s portfolio on the SDVerse marketplace combines Android Automotive OS-based software platforms, Over the Air (OTA) infrastructure, Appstore ecosystems, and 3PL Android Auto and Android Automotive OS certification with deep engineering, testing, and embedded software capabilities. Together, these solutions enable OEMs to streamline sourcing, reduce integration complexity, and accelerate the development and continuous evolution of software-defined vehicles.“At P3 Group, we see SDVerse as a powerful enabler for both visibility and efficiency. By showcasing our competencies in the SDVerse marketplace, we’re able to provide customers with deeper technical insights into our solutions. This increased transparency not only strengthens our exposure but also helps customers accelerate their sourcing decisions,” said Walter Kaufmann, CEO at P3 USA. “With richer technical detail available at their fingertips, clients can evaluate options more quickly and confidently, ultimately reducing time-to-decision and ensuring they select the right partner for their needs.”“As vehicle architectures become increasingly connected and software-driven, OEMs face growing pressure to integrate multiple technologies while maintaining development speed, quality, and compliance,” said Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director at P3 Group. “By bringing our platform, engineering, and validation capabilities to SDVerse, we are enabling OEMs and key suppliers to innovate faster, and accelerate time to market, with greater confidence across the full product lifecycle.”“P3 brings a peerless combination of diverse and proven technological capabilities, including widely acknowledged development know-how, engineering depth and validation expertise to SDVerse: all business-critical for successfully creating and scaling software-defined vehicles,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. “P3’s presence expands the depth of solutions available on the marketplace and supports OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in moving from evaluation to execution more efficiently.”About P3P3 is an independent, international technology and management consultancy – founded in 1996 as a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute. With more than 1,900 experts across 37 locations worldwide, P3 combines deep consulting expertise with technological foresight, making the difference where both come together: in the transformation of business processes, software, and product development – from strategy through execution. www.p3-group.com About SDVerseSDVerse is the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by founding members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers develop, discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto

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