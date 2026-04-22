Spring Cleaning Goes Digital

From Your Closets to the Cloud, “Brunch with Babs” Shares Simple Ways to Clear Out Your Digital Dust Bunnies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longer days, warmer temps, and that fresh-start feeling can only mean one thing - spring cleaning season is officially here! But this year, it’s not just about closets and kitchen drawers. It’s also time to tackle the mess we can’t see—our digital clutter.Nearly all Americans use digital services every day, yet many feel overwhelmed managing it all – making a digital declutter just as important as cleaning out your home.Lifestyle expert Barbara Costello, also known as Brunch with Babs and “your adopted grandmother,” shares her go-to spring cleaning tips, including how to spot and clear out “digital dust bunnies” like forgotten photos, old files, and downloads piling up behind the scenes.For more information, please visit https://www.deletedigitaldustbunnies.com

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