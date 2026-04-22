DREMC Becomes Authorised Prusa 3D Reseller in Australia

DREMC has been appointed as an authorised reseller of Prusa Research, expanding access to the company’s 3D printing products for customers in Australia.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DREMC has announced its appointment as a Prusa3D Research Reseller, establishing a formal distribution relationship with Prusa Research in Australia. The development introduces an additional supply channel for Prusa Research products within the local market.

The agreement allows DREMC to provide a selection of original components, replacement parts, and consumables associated with Prusa 3D printers. These products will be made available through DREMC’s existing online platform, which serves customers across Australia and selected international locations.

Operating from South East Brisbane, DREMC focuses on the supply of 3D printing parts and materials sourced from global manufacturers. The company maintains local inventory and offers order fulfillment through various courier services, supporting both individual users and organisations that rely on

consistent access to equipment and components.

The addition of Prusa Research products is expected to support users requiring verified parts for maintenance, repair, and ongoing production workflows. This includes applications in education, prototyping, and small-scale manufacturing, where compatibility and availability of components are key considerations.

DREMC’s operations include inventory tracking and dispatch processes designed to provide visibility on stock levels and delivery timelines. The company also offers customer support services for order-related and technical inquiries, with communication channels available throughout the week. Additionally, the company offers on-site repair services to business and education sector clients.

The appointment comes amid the continued adoption of 3D printing technologies across different sectors in Australia. Access to manufacturer-supported products remains an important factor for users seeking to maintain equipment performance and reliability over time.

DREMC will continue its role as an online-based supplier, with its product range expanding to include items from Prusa Research as part of its broader catalog of 3D printing solutions.

About DREMC

DREMC is a supplier of 3D printer parts and consumables based in South East Brisbane, Australia. Established in 2017, the company provides locally stocked products and distribution services to hobbyists, educational institutions, and industry users.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.