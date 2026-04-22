IPD Launches Valvetrain Components for Detroit 60 Series 14.0L

IPD introduces valvetrain components for Detroit 60 Series 14.0L engines, built for durability, performance, and long service life in on-highway use.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, announces the launch of its new valvetrain component line for Detroit 60 Series 14.0L engines, marking the expansion of a new platform designed to support one of the most widely used engines in on-highway applications.

Built on more than 70 years of heavy-duty engine expertise, IPD’s 14.0L platform begins with a full range of valvetrain components engineered to deliver consistent performance, durability, and long service life in demanding diesel environments. This launch brings customers a reliable source for critical engine components while laying the foundation for a complete engine solution.

IPD’s valvetrain offering includes exhaust and intake valves, valve guides, valve seats, valve springs, valve locks and spring seats, rotocoil, and valve stem seals. Each component is designed to support proper sealing, smooth operation, and long-term reliability across high-load applications. The exhaust and intake valves feature advanced bi-material construction with a superalloy head and alloy steel stem, along with chrome-plated surfaces and engineered hardness zones to improve wear resistance and overall performance.

These components are built to handle high temperatures, reduce friction, and maintain consistent sealing under load, helping extend engine life and reduce downtime for fleets and operators. IPD’s controlled manufacturing processes ensure consistent quality across all components.

“This launch represents an important step in expanding our Detroit engine platform,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “By starting with a full valvetrain offering for the 60 Series 14.0L, we are giving our customers the reliability and performance they expect, while continuing to build toward a complete engine solution.”

IPD plans to expand its 14.0L platform with a complete in-frame engine kit and additional components, providing customers with a more comprehensive rebuild solution in the near future. All IPD parts for the Detroit engine lineup are backed by an industry-leading 2-year unlimited-mile warranty for on-highway diesel applications, offering added confidence and long-term value.

For more information about IPD’s Detroit 60 Series 14.0L valvetrain components, visit IPDParts.com or contact their customer support team.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

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