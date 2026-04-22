mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Competition Trends and Industry Positioning

mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is characterized by the presence of global contract development and manufacturing organizations, specialized nucleic acid manufacturing firms, and emerging biotech service providers. Companies are focusing on advanced mRNA synthesis technologies, scalable lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems, integrated end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, and stringent regulatory-compliant quality frameworks to strengthen their market position and support the growing pipeline of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on outsourcing trends, secure strategic partnerships, and achieve long-term growth in the rapidly evolving mRNA therapeutics CDMO market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market?

•According to our research, Lonza Group led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s biologics and cell & gene division, which is directly involved in the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market, offering integrated services across plasmid DNA production, mRNA synthesis, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, and aseptic fill-finish capabilities. It also provides end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions, supported by advanced process optimization technologies and regulatory-compliant quality systems to enable scalable and efficient commercialization of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.

How Concentrated Is The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market?

•The market is fairly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 36% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the capital-intensive nature of mRNA manufacturing, the need for advanced technological capabilities, and strict regulatory compliance requirements, which limit the number of fully integrated service providers. Leading companies such as Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon), Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., WuXi Biologics (WuXi Vaccines), Catalent, Inc. (Catalent Biologics Inc.), Danaher Corporation (Aldevron), Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore), AGC Biologics GmbH, GenScript Biotech Corporation (ProBio), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.) maintain a competitive advantage through their large-scale GMP manufacturing infrastructure, end-to-end mRNA development capabilities, expertise in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation, and established partnerships with global biopharma companies. At the same time, emerging and specialized CDMOs are intensifying competition by offering flexible manufacturing solutions, niche technological expertise, and faster turnaround times. As demand for mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics continues to expand, strategic collaborations, capacity expansions, and selective acquisitions are expected to further strengthen the position of leading players while supporting innovation and scalability across the evolving mRNA therapeutics CDMO market.

•Leading companies include:

oLonza Group (5%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Patheon) (5%)

oSamsung Biologics Co. Ltd. (5%)

oWuxi Biologics (WuXi Vaccines) (4%)

oCatalent, Inc. (Catalent Biologics Inc.) (4%)

oDanaher Corp.(Aldevron) (3%)

oMerck KGaA (Merck Millipore) (3%)

oAGC Biologics GmbH (2%)

oGenscript Biotech Corp. (ProBio) (2%)

oFUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc) (2%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Novocol Pharma, Therapure Biopharma, BIOVECTRA, Aldevron, Ethris AG, Bionova Scientific Inc., Hongene Biotech Corporation, Lonza Group, Moderna, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Inc., Merck KGaA, AGC Biologics, TriLink BioTechnologies LLC and Bio-Synthesis Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Lonza Group, Corden Pharma Corp., Wuxi Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Inc., Merck KGaA, Recipharm AB, Rentschler Biopharma SE, AGC Biologics GmbH, Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., GC Biopharma, ST Pharm and Southern RNA are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Recipharm AB, AGC Biologics, Lonza Group, Rentschler Biopharma, Catalent Pharma Solutions and IDT Biologika are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG, Polpharma Biologics Group B.V. and Lonza Group are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Novartis' Brazilian, Insud Pharma Group, Eurofarma Laboratórios and Sinergium Biotech are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: Samsung Biologics, Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SaudiVax Ltd. and Lifera are the leading companies in this region.

•Africa: Samsung Biologics, Lonza Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocina Pty Ltd and Biomay AG are the leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Rapid, personalized mRNA manufacturing integrated with gene-editing technologies is transforming the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market by accelerating development timelines and enabling patient-specific treatments for rare and critical diseases.

•Example: In May 2025, Aldevron and Integrated DNA Technologies developed the world’s first personalized mRNA-based CRISPR therapy for an infant with a rare urea cycle disorder, produced in just six months in collaboration with Acuitas Therapeutics.

•Its use of customized guide RNA, mRNA-encoded base editors, advanced safety testing, and lipid nanoparticle delivery enhances treatment precision, shortens manufacturing timelines, and supports the future commercialization of personalized genetic therapies.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Integrated Sequence Optimization And GMP Manufacturing Partnership Accelerates mRNA Program Development

•Advancement Of Next-Generation Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery Platforms

•Strategic Platform–Manufacturing Collaboration Accelerates Scalable mRNA Development

•Large-Scale Manufacturing Expansion Strengthens Regional mRNA Supply And Readiness

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