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The Business Research Company's Mobile ECG Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $182.64 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Mobile ECG Devices Market to Surpass $6 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $21 billion by 2030, with Mobile ECG Devices to represent around 28% of the parent market. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,218 billion by 2030, the Mobile ECG Devices market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Mobile ECG Devices Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the mobile ECG devices market in 2030, valued at $1.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising adoption of remote patient monitoring and wearable health technologies, strong healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of early diagnosis, expanding use of mobile ECG devices in home care settings, and continuous technological advancements across countries such as the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Mobile ECG Devices Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the mobile ECG devices market in 2030, valued at $1.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of remote cardiac monitoring solutions, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, strong healthcare infrastructure supporting advanced diagnostic technologies, growing integration of mobile health and wearable devices, and the country’s emphasis on early detection and preventive care.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Mobile ECG Devices Market In 2030?

The mobile ECG devices market is segmented by type into monitoring ECG systems and diagnostic ECG systems. The monitoring ECG systems market will be the largest segment of the mobile ECG devices market, segmented by type, accounting for 55% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The monitoring ECG systems segment will be supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing adoption of continuous patient monitoring solutions, growing demand for remote and home-based healthcare devices, advancements in wearable ECG technologies, expanding geriatric population, and strong integration of digital health platforms and telemedicine services.

The mobile ECG devices market is segmented by modality into handheld, pen, band, and other modalities. The handheld market will be the largest segment of the mobile ECG devices market segmented by modality, accounting for 45% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The handheld market will be driven by its portability and ease of use, increasing adoption for home-based cardiac monitoring, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for real-time and remote patient monitoring solutions, technological advancements in compact and wireless ECG devices, and expanding healthcare awareness supporting early diagnosis and preventive care.

The mobile ECG devices market is segmented by end user into personal users, hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory services. The hospital market will be the largest segment of the mobile ECG devices market, segmented by end user, accounting for 38% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The hospital market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for continuous patient monitoring in clinical settings, growing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, expanding hospital infrastructure in emerging economies, higher patient inflow requiring efficient cardiac assessment, and supportive healthcare investments enhancing diagnostic capabilities.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Mobile ECG Devices Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the mobile ECG devices market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Mobile ECG Devices Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global mobile ECG devices market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and aging population, expansion of remote patient monitoring and telehealth ecosystem, and technological advancements in wearables and AI-driven diagnostics, improve early diagnosis and preventive healthcare, and accelerate the adoption of portable, connected, and intelligent diagnostic solutions across global healthcare systems.

Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases And Aging Population - The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the expanding aging population will be a key driver of growth in the mobile ECG devices market by 2030. The increasing global burden of conditions such as arrhythmias, hypertension, and coronary artery disease is significantly boosting demand for continuous cardiac monitoring solutions. Additionally, aging demographics and sedentary lifestyles are intensifying the need for early diagnosis and preventive care. This has led to a growing adoption of portable, real-time diagnostic tools. Consequently, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the expanding aging population are expected to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Remote Patient Monitoring And Telehealth Ecosystem - The expansion of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth ecosystems will play a crucial role in driving the mobile ECG devices market by 2030. The growing shift toward digital healthcare delivery enables continuous monitoring beyond traditional clinical settings. Mobile ECG devices seamlessly integrate with telehealth platforms, enhancing accessibility while reducing hospital visits. Furthermore, rising smartphone penetration and improved internet connectivity are supporting widespread adoption. As a result, the expansion of remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth ecosystems is projected to contribute around 2.6% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements In Wearables And AI-Driven Diagnostics - The technological advancements in wearables and AI-driven diagnostics will serve as a key growth catalyst for the mobile ECG devices market by 2030. Continuous innovations in wearable ECG technologies, AI-based data interpretation, and wireless connectivity are improving diagnostic precision and user convenience. Market players are developing compact, user-friendly devices with real-time data transmission and predictive analytics capabilities. Integration with smartphones and cloud-based platforms further enhances patient engagement and clinical decision-making. Therefore, technological advancements in wearables and AI-driven diagnostics are anticipated to support approximately 2.4% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Mobile ECG Devices Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the monitoring ECG systems market and the diagnostic ECG systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for continuous and remote patient monitoring, growing adoption of portable and wearable ECG devices, advancements in digital health technologies and AI-based diagnostics, and expanding healthcare infrastructure across emerging markets. This growth reflects the accelerating focus on early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and real-time cardiac monitoring, fuelling substantial expansion within the broader mobile ECG devices market.

The monitoring ECG systems market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the diagnostic ECG systems market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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