How Competitive Forces Are Shaping the Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market

Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market is dominated by a mix of global smart metering solution providers, semiconductor companies, and communication technology specialists. Companies are focusing on advanced PLC chipsets, standardized communication protocols such as G3-PLC and PRIME, integration with advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), and scalable grid communication platforms to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across utility networks. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological collaborations, and long-term strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market?

•According to our research, Landis+Gyr Group AG led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The company’s smart infrastructure segment is actively involved in the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market, offering advanced metering solutions integrated with PLC communication technologies. It provides end-to-end solutions including smart meters, communication modules, grid management software, and analytics platforms that support efficient energy distribution and real-time data exchange across utility networks.

How Concentrated Is The Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s evolving technology standards, diverse utility requirements across regions, and the need for interoperability and large-scale deployment capabilities, which create moderate barriers to consolidation while allowing both established players and semiconductor specialists to compete. Leading vendors such as Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc., Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Microchip Technology Inc. maintain competitive advantage through strong product portfolios, expertise in PLC chipsets and communication modules, deep relationships with utilities, and integrated hardware-software solutions for smart grid applications. At the same time, the presence of multiple regional and niche players contributes to competitive intensity, driving continuous innovation in communication efficiency, cost optimization, and scalability. As smart grid adoption accelerates globally, strategic partnerships between meter manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and utilities, along with selective mergers and acquisitions, are expected to gradually strengthen the position of key players while sustaining innovation-driven competition across the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market.

•Leading companies include:

oLandis+Gyr Group AG (3%)

oItron Inc. (3%)

oSagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS (3%)

oNXP Semiconductors N.V. (2%)

oSiemens AG (2%)

oSTMicroelectronics N.V. (2%)

oRenesas Electronics Corp. (1%)

oTexas Instruments Inc. (1%)

oQualcomm Inc. (1%)

oMicrochip Technology Inc. (1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=31128&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Siemens AG, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics America, and Sagemcom Mexico are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Sagemcom SAS, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Siemens AG are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Renesas Electronics Europe, ModemTec s.r.o., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Siemens AG, Bitron Industrie S.p.A., Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS, and STMicroelectronics N.V. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Renesas Electronics Europe, Bitron Industrie, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc, Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Siemens AG, and STMicroelectronics are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc, Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Siemens AG are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Siemens AG are leading companies in this region.

•Africa: Landis+Gyr Group AG, Itron Inc, Sagemcom Energy & Telecom SAS, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Siemens AG are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Adoption of multi-protocol PLC, hybrid connectivity, and programmable modem architectures is transforming the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market by enabling flexible, secure, and interoperable smart grid communication systems.

•Example: In October 2024, STMicroelectronics launched the ST85MM programmable PLC modem supporting Meters and More and PRIME 1.4 standards, with integrated DSP, Arm Cortex-M4 core, and secure cryptographic engine for advanced smart meter communication.

•These innovations enhance communication reliability, enable multi-standard interoperability, support hybrid PLC-RF networks, and facilitate scalable, secure data exchange across next-generation smart grid infrastructures.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Digital Grids And PLC Technologies Enabling Intelligent Energy Networks

•Sustainability And Circular Models Driving Smart Meter Innovation

•Edge Intelligence And Industrial IoT Enhancing Real-Time Grid Performance

•AI And Connected Metering Powering Autonomous Energy Management

Access The Detailed Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-meter-power-line-communication-plc-modem-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.