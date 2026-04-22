Corporate Training Market Competition and Strategic Positioning Insights

Corporate Training Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Corporate Training Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The corporate training market is dominated by a mix of global professional training providers, e-learning platform companies, and specialized workforce development and consulting firms. Companies are focusing on digital learning platforms, AI-driven personalized training solutions, virtual and hybrid training models, and competency-based skill development frameworks to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across enterprises. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological collaborations, and long-term strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving corporate training market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Corporate Training Market?

•According to our research, Skillsoft Corp. led global sales in 2024 with a 0.1% market share. The corporate learning solutions division of the company, which is fully involved in the corporate training market, provides a wide range of digital learning platforms, content libraries, and workforce development solutions. It also offers solutions to support employee skill development, leadership training, and enterprise learning programs.

How Concentrated Is The Corporate Training Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 1% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s diverse service offerings, low entry barriers, varying training needs across industries, and the rapid adoption of digital learning platforms, which create limited barriers to large-scale consolidation while still enabling numerous regional and specialized training providers to compete. Leading vendors such as Skillsoft Corp., GP Strategies Corporation (Learning Technologies Group plc), Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Adobe, Inc., Dale Carnegie, Franklin Covey, Co., BTS Group AB, and D2L Corporation maintain competitive advantage through extensive content libraries, strong enterprise relationships, integrated digital learning platforms, and continuous innovation in AI-driven and personalized training solutions. At the same time, numerous small and mid-sized training providers contribute to intense competition, driving innovation in niche skill development, flexible learning models, and cost-effective training delivery. As demand for continuous workforce upskilling and digital learning solutions increases globally, strategic partnerships, platform enhancements, and selective mergers and acquisitions are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players while preserving opportunities for differentiated and outcome-driven solutions across the evolving corporate training market.

•Leading companies include:

oSkillsoft Corp. (0.1%)

oGP Strategies Corporation (Learning Technologies Group plc) (0.1%)

oCornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (0.1%)

oCisco Systems Inc. (0.1%)

oJohn Wiley & Sons Inc. (0.1%)

oAdobe, Inc. (0.1%)

oDale Carnegie (0.1%)

oFranklin Covey, Co. (0.1%)

oBTS Group AB (0.05%)

oD2L Corporation (0.05%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Instructure Holdings, Inc., Cognizant, ELB Learning, Microsoft Corporation, Ancora Corporate Training (ACT), Coursera Inc, Global Knowledge Canada, Adobe Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Franklin Covey Company, GP Strategies Corporation, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Skillsoft Limited, Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc, AllenComm, Bizlibrary, Blanchard Training and Development Inc,Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Absorb Software, D2L Corporation, Palette Skills, Canadian Management Centre and Rocky.ai are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Skillsoft, Cornerstone OnDemand, Cisco, FranklinCovey, D2L Corporation, Development Dimensions International (DDI), NIIT, Wiley, 24 Karat Training, the Global Innovation Institute (GInI), Barun, 27 Stars Consulting Group, 2C Training Solutions, 3 Seconds, 361 Degree Minds, 39Solutions, Ultimahub, Tang Cultural Media,17Career, ACG, AMC TRAINING LTD, AOE ChinEase - Art Of Education, AUIA International Summer School, Académie de Bernadac , Action Education, Adaptive Growth Solutions, Amerlish, Aplus Training, Cegos China and Beijing Champion Consulting Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Business Continuity Institute (BCI), Edunation, PwC UK, ADS Group, Dataleum, Randstad Learning, Cegos Group, Sopra Learning, Schneider Electric Learning Services, People Business, HewardMills, Scaled, NBT, Cosmic Velocity, Octave Digital, Blimpp, The Education and Skills Partnership Ltd, Rocky.ai, Changing Social and Know You More are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Rosatom Corporate Academy, NLMK Group, Real Trainers Group, Robot Albert, Ros Expert, Scrum Trek, Founder Institute Ukraine, Freedom Business Mentoring, GAO Global, GUARANTEE TNG, Galaxy Education Centre, Gestalt Coaching International, Golden Staff Study, Great Event School, HUB ONE are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Cegos Group, Stefanini Group, FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), Insper, UBITS, Saint Paul Escola de Negócios, ISAE Escola de Negócios, Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA), Unisinos, Universidad de San Andrés and Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (PUC) are leading companies in this region.

•Middle East: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Elev8, AZTech Training & Consultancy, Agile Leaders Training Center, Global Horizon Training Center, Copex Training, Enocta, United Work, TSKB A.Ş., Anderson, ACAD Training & Consulting, Pargesoft, UV CONSULTANTS, CounselTrain, Kompass Consultancy, IIPD Global, Kaplan Genesis, Learners Point, Zabeel International Institute of Management and Technology and NADIA Training Institute are the major companies in the corporate training market in the Middle East.

•Africa: MasterStart, Bervidson Group, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Global Horizon Training Center are the major companies in the corporate training market in Africa.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Enterprise Training Management Systems are transforming the corporate training market by streamlining program planning, automating administrative tasks, and improving coordination across large-scale learning initiatives.

•Example: In July 2025, Ansrsource launched ansrTMS Enterprise, a training management system designed to support cohort-based learning, onboarding, and compliance training at scale.

•Its intelligent scheduling, automated communications, and centralized tracking enhance operational efficiency, improve learner progress visibility, and enable organizations to deliver structured and scalable training programs effectively.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Strategic Tech Partnerships Elevating AI-Driven Corporate Learning

•AI Learning Assistants Personalizing Workforce Skill Development

•Skills Intelligence Platforms Enabling Data-Driven Talent Transformation

•Digital And Cloud Technologies Scaling Secure Corporate Training Systems



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