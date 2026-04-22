Why BRC-Certified Freeze-Dried Apple Production Builds Retail Trust

XIAMEN, FUJIAN , CHINA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why BRC -Approved Freeze-Dried Apple Production Builds Trust in Global Retail ChannelsIn a highly competitive retail market that is quality-conscious, trust has become the most important currency. Achieving and maintaining rigorous certifications on an international level is not just a regulatory obstacle, but also a strategic edge for suppliers of specialty ingredients such as freeze-dried fruit. The British Retail Consortium Global Standard for Food Safety is a global benchmark for quality, safety and operational criteria. Fujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd., an international leader in vacuum sublimation-drying, explained today why its freeze-dried apples BRC compliance production is essential to building unwavering trust among international retailers, especially those expanding their own label offerings.I. The Indispensable Role of BRCGS Global Food TradeThe BRCGS is one of the world's most comprehensive and demanding standards for food safety. The BRCGS is a multi-faceted standard that has a significant impact on the global food and retail chain.Universal Recognition: BRCGS Approval is required by the largest food service companies and retailers in the world, particularly those from the UK, Europe and North America. It is a globally recognized standard that simplifies the qualification of suppliers for international trade.Risk mitigation for retailers: Sourcing from BRC-approved facilities reduces the risk of product recalls, contamination and brand damage. The standard requires detailed process control, hazard management and traceability. This provides a level of security that goes beyond basic compliance.Comprehensive scope: In contrast to some certifications which focus on a narrow area, BRCGS covers all aspects of an operation - from raw material sourcing, factory standards, operational procedures, staff hygiene and senior management commitment. It is a comprehensive guarantee of operational excellence.Consumer Confidence In the end, BRC compliance assures consumers that their product, in this case freeze-dried apple, has been processed and packed under the most stringent safety and quality standards.II. Fujian Lixing's Infrastructure for BRC ExcellenceFujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd. invested proactively in infrastructure, management systems, and technology to meet the BRCGS's stringent requirements.Huge Scale and Specialized Attention: Lixing, founded in 2006, has focused on building the largest sublimated-food production base in the world. The vast area of 180 mu and nearly 70,000 square meters construction allows for segregated production environments. This is a requirement for BRC compliance.Technical Dedication: The specialization of the company in vacuum-sublimation drying (lyophilization), guarantees consistency and quality. Lixing's 37 lyophilization machines are operated within 8 000 square meters equipment area, allowing it to control process parameters, moisture contents, and product quality. All of these are subjected to rigorous auditing under BRCGS.Stability and Volume Guaranteed: The enormous annual output of nearly 6,500 tons, including significant quantities of freeze-dried apple, is achieved by processes that are BRC compliant. This guarantees both quality and reliable volume supply for major retailers worldwide. The company is also able to produce more than 10,000 tonnes plant extract powders, demonstrating its robust processing capabilities in various food matrixes.Commitment Financially to Quality: A total investment of almost 500 millions yuan represents a long-term, sustained commitment to maintain and upgrade the facilities and programs required to meet the BRC standards. [Image of a modern, clean food processing facility]III. The Advantage of BRC Approval for Freeze-Dried ApplesThe BRC's approval of Fujian Lixing’s freeze-dried apples production has direct commercial benefits for importers and retailers:A. Secure Private Label SourcingGlobally, the trend towards private labels (retailer owned brands) demands absolute confidence in a supplier's ability to control quality. BRC approval is the trust that a retailer needs to be able to brand its products. Lixing’s BRC compliance ensures that retailers' own-brand apple freeze-dried snacks or ingredients are up to the same standards as national brands.B. Comprehensive Quality Management SystemBRCGS requires a Quality Management System that is fully documented. Lixing adheres to a set of defined and monitored processes that ensure each batch of freeze-dried apple is processed according to:Hazard and Risk Management based on HACCP: Identification and control of chemical, biological and physical hazards.Senior management commitment: Assuring quality and safety is driven by the top of the organisation.Recall and Traceability Procedures: Enables quick identification and isolation, essential for rapid response and minimal disruption to the market.C. Market Versatility, Compliance Portfolio and Portfolio of MarketsLixing offers a variety of certifications that complement BRC, allowing global importers to meet their diverse market requirements.Food safety: Along with BRC, ISO 22000 and HACCP compliance strengthen the food safety framework.Operational Excellence - ISO 9001: Quality, ISO 45001: Health & Safety, ISO 14001: Environmental and ISO 50001 Energy demonstrate a responsible integrated management approach.Market access: FDA registration (U.S. markets) and compliance with specific dietary requirements through Halal or Kosher certifications opens up numerous distribution channels.Premium Segment USDA ORGANIC Certification ensures access the lucrative organic market.Fujian Lixing's BRCGS certification shows that the company not only knows but also operates to the highest standards of food manufacturing. This makes its freeze-dried apples BRC-certified products the first choice for quality-conscious, risk-averse global retailers.Conclusion: Partnership Built on Certified TrustFujian Lixing Food Co., Ltd. is committed to producing freeze-dried apples that are BRC-approved. This commitment to quality and reliability is evident in its production. In an age where food scandals can cripple brands instantly, working with a supplier who maintains rigorous standards that are externally audited is the best way to build trust and sustain growth across global retail channels. Lixing has the capacity to meet the needs of private label and brand product retailers around world.Visit our official site for wholesale inquiries, BRC documents, and partnership information.Website: www.foodsfreezedried.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.