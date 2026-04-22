env zero Launches CloudQuery Insights to Eliminate CloudQuery InsightsManual Cloud Investigation for Platform Teams

New capability unifies cloud signals across security, cost, and policy tools for context-rich findings that tell teams what matters, not just what exists

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- env zero, the Autonomous Cloud Operations Company, today announced the general availability of CloudQuery Insights, a new capability within the CloudQuery platform that automatically surfaces and correlates cloud findings across security, cost, health, and policy tools so platform engineers stop triaging and start acting.Cloud governance teams have the same problem at every organization: the data exists. The risk exists. But connecting the two still requires manual investigation across five, six, or ten separate consoles. A misconfigured S3 bucket means nothing in isolation. The same bucket—public, containing Wiz-detected PII, untouched for 47 days, created by a contractor account—is a critical incident. That connection used to take hours to make. CloudQuery Insights makes it automatically."Platform teams have been buried under fragmented signals for years," said Steve Corndell, CEO of env zero. "CloudQuery Insights closes the gap between knowing what's in your cloud and knowing what actually matters. That's not an incremental improvement. It's a fundamentally different way to operate."What CloudQuery Insights DoesCloudQuery Insights ingests findings from across a team's tool stack including AWS Security Hub, AWS Health, Azure Advisor, GCP Security Command Center, AWS Cost & Usage Reports (CUR), Wiz, and CloudQuery's own policy engine, and correlates them against a unified cloud asset inventory. Every finding is automatically enriched with affected resources, ownership data, environment tags, and related assets, then prioritized by severity, cost impact, and context.The result is a single, ranked view of what needs attention and the specific actions to take.Key capabilities available today include a unified insights view sortable by severity, source, category, or any tag; automatic AWS Health inclusion on first sync with no manual setup required; drill-through from finding to affected resource to related assets; plain-language descriptions and remediation steps for every insight; and cost optimization insights from AWS CUR data.Why This Matters NowCloud estates are growing faster than governance teams can keep up. Security findings land in one tool, cost data in another, infrastructure configuration in a third. No tool connects them. The result is not just alert fatigue but genuine risk sitting unresolved because no one can determine, quickly enough, whether a finding is worth acting on.CloudQuery is uniquely positioned to solve this. Because it ingests everything—infrastructure, security, FinOps, and policy data—it can correlate signals that no single-source tool can see simultaneously. Every insight surfaced is actionable by design, not just another signal to manage.AvailabilityCloudQuery Insights is available now for CloudQuery Platform customers. The capability is not available on the open-source CLI or self-hosted deployments.Platform teams interested in connecting their existing CSPM, FinOps, and cloud provider tooling can request a demo at envzero.com or cloudquery.io.About env zeroenv zero is the cloud governance platform for enterprises operating at scale. The combined env zero and CloudQuery platform delivers continuous control across the entire cloud infrastructure lifecycle from Day 0 provisioning through Day N operations giving platform teams a single control plane to govern, automate, and operate their cloud with confidence. Leading enterprises including PayPal, Broadcom, Paramount, and MongoDB run on env zero.

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