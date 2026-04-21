Delaware Libraries Celebrate National Library Week 2026

DOVER, Del. — Delaware Libraries celebrate National Library Week! Every day this week, Delaware Libraries will celebrate the many unique and impactful programs libraries offer to their communities. The Delaware General Assembly will recognize Library Week in Legislative Hall today on Tuesday, April 21 with a joint resolution sponsored by Senator Russ Huxtable and Representative Alonna Berry.

“Libraries are at the heart of our communities, providing access to knowledge and spaces where people can connect and learn,” said Delaware Secretary of State Patibanda-Sanchez. “During National Library Week, we celebrate the important role libraries play in expanding opportunities for Delawareans across our state.”

National Library Week was established in 1958 by the American Library Association to encourage, support and promote library use while acknowledging the essential contributions of libraries and staff in strengthening communities. National Library Week runs April 19-25, 2026. This year’s theme is “Find Your Joy.”

“National Library Week gives us an opportunity to recognize the importance that libraries play in our communities, serving as hubs of learning, growth, and knowledge that must be both protected and expanded across our state,” said State Senator Russ Huxtable. “I commend our library staff for their dedication to our neighborhoods and look forward to seeing how Delaware libraries grow with our support.”

“Libraries have always played an essential role in our communities – but what that role is, and what it looks like, has grown and changed immensely over time,” said State Representative Alonna Berry. “Libraries are vibrant community hubs – reflections of the people they serve and their unique needs. They are meeting spaces, classrooms, information centers, book depositories, creative studios, and anything else that their communities require of them. But most importantly, they are also the conduits of joy, curiosity, and intellectual freedom. As someone who comes from a long-line of educators and public servants, I could not be more thankful for our state’s wonderful libraries and all that they do for Delawareans.”

Library of Congress Partnership Brings Archived Card Catalog to Laurel Public Library

For this celebration, the Library of Congress has brought 56 card catalog cases out of retirement, transforming them into Library of Congress information kiosks that have been distributed to each state and territory through the Library’s Center for the Book affiliate network.

“Libraries have a vibrant history in our state and across our country,” said Dr. Annie Norman, Delaware’s State Librarian. “This card catalog kiosk is a great way to show library patrons that libraries have been integral to our foundation and will continue to evolve and have a critical role in our community. As we celebrate 125 years in the First State, we are thrilled to also celebrate National Library Week with this fun partnership with the Library of Congress.”

Each card catalog kiosk features signage indicating the card catalog was once in active use at the Library of Congress and explaining its history and original purpose.

The Laurel Public Library (101 E 4th Street, Laurel, DE 19956) will be hosting the card catalog.

“Libraries are a cornerstone of our communities, offering knowledge, history, and opportunity to all who walk through their doors,” said State Senator Bryant Richardson. “I’m grateful to see Laurel Public Library recognized and encourage everyone to take advantage of the resources our libraries provide.”

“I am so proud to represent the Laurel Public Library and the many citizens who frequent the wonderful facility,” said State Representative Tim Dukes. “Being selected as the only library in Delaware to receive the Library of Congress Card Catalog Information Kiosk, is an incredible honor that highlights Laurel’s commitment to preserving history, promoting literacy, and connecting the community with national resources. Being chosen for this unique opportunity places the library among a select group recognized for excellence and innovation. Well done to the staff, supporters, and community members who make the Laurel Public Library such a special place!”

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Delaware Libraries offer specialty library cards for every age group, including a My First Delaware Library Card featuring Baby Blue; a Super Library Card for children ages 6–12; a Teen Delaware Library Card for middle and high school students; and Delaware Library cards featuring the library’s core values: find, connect, learn, inspire, and transform.

Sign up for a Delaware Library Card today! It’s Easy! It’s Free! It’s Online!

Instructions in Spanish are also available. (En el sitio web de las bibliotecas de Delaware se pueden encontrar instrucciones en español para obtener una tarjeta de biblioteca gratuita de Delaware)

Programming celebrating the Delaware Libraries’ 125th anniversary will continue throughout the year.