AZ Lemonade Stand Announces Major Retail Expansion

Founders of AZ Lemonade Stand, Kyle Hollenbeck and Tom D'Ambrosio

Locally Founded Company Experiences Rapid Growth, Reaching 3,000+ Retail Locations with Circle K Rollout Across the West

Our expansion with Circle K marks a major milestone for AZ Lemonade Stand. We’re proud to expand our regional presence while maintaining the quality that has made us Arizona’s favorite drink.” — Kyle Hollenbeck, co-founder of AZ Lemonade Stand

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZ Lemonade Stand , an Arizona-based beverage brand known for its premium lemonades, is rapidly expanding its retail footprint across the Southwest. Within Arizona alone, AZ Lemonade Stand will be available in more than 1,000 locations statewide, including 585 Circle K stores by mid-May, with continued expansion into other markets underway. To date, the company has filled more than 4 million jars of lemonade.“Our expansion with Circle K marks a major milestone for AZ Lemonade Stand,” said Kyle Hollenbeck, co-founder of AZ Lemonade Stand. “What started as two longtime friends launching a lemonade company has quickly become a local staple. We’re proud to expand our regional presence while maintaining the quality and flavor that has made AZ Lemonade Stand Arizona’s favorite drink.”The brand is on track to reach more than 3,000 retail locations by the end of 2026, fueled by significant growth within major convenience and grocery chains including Circle K, Kroger, Fry’s Food Stores, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Chevron, Shell, and other retailers. The brand will soon be available in hundreds of locations across Circle K’s Grand Canyon and Rocky Mountain Division, which includes Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.The company’s rapid retail growth reflects increasing demand for high-quality, ready-to-drink beverages. AZ Lemonade Stand has experienced an average growth rate of approximately 25% from 2022 to 2025, with year-to-date growth already reaching approximately 45% compared to 2025. Looking ahead, the brand anticipates nearly 100% year-over-year growth by the end of 2026.Known for its bold flavors and commitment to quality, AZ Lemonade Stand products are enjoyed as refreshing standalone beverages or used as premium mixers for cocktails and mocktails. Each batch is gently pasteurized and hot filled into premium mason jars that ensure long-lasting freshness and unparalleled flavor. AZ Lemonade Stand offers five core flavors, a variety of seasonal flavors, and zero-sugar options for health-conscious consumers“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering a high-quality, craft beverages and creating meaningful partnerships across the country that allow more people to discover AZ Lemonade Stand,” added Hollenbeck.For more information, visit azlemonadestand.com or follow AZ Lemonade Stand on social media About AZ Lemonade StandAZ Lemonade Stand is an Arizona-based beverage company specializing in premium, small-batch lemonades made with high-quality ingredients. Founded by two longtime friends, the brand has grown from a local favorite into a rapidly expanding retail presence across the United States. Known for its bold flavors, versatile use as both a ready-to-drink beverage and cocktail mixer, and signature mason jar packaging, AZ Lemonade Stand is committed to delivering a fresh, elevated take on a classic drink. With a focus on quality, innovation and strategic retail partnerships, the company continues to scale while staying true to its Arizona roots. To learn more about AZ Lemonade Stand please visit azlemonadestand.com.

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