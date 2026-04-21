Knowledge Networks Launches PolicyOra.ai, a Dedicated Intelligence Platform for AI Policy and Governance

PolicyOra Logo Knowledge Networks Launches PolicyOra.ai

Knowledge Networks launches PolicyOra.ai, an AI policy intelligence platform to track and analyze global regulations for governments, enterprises, and leaders.

PolicyOra.ai gives leaders the intelligence they need to act with confidence, not catch up after the fact.” — Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks today announced the official launch of PolicyOra.ai , an AI policy intelligence platform purpose-built to track, analyze, and interpret the rapidly evolving global landscape of artificial intelligence regulation and governance. The platform is now publicly accessible at www.policyora.ai As AI regulation accelerates across jurisdictions—from the European Union AI Act to emerging frameworks in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and beyond—organizations face mounting pressure to stay current, compliant, and strategically informed. PolicyOra.ai addresses this need by aggregating policy developments, regulatory filings, legislative updates, and expert analysis into a single, structured intelligence feed.Designed for policy professionals, compliance teams, researchers, and C-suite executives, PolicyOra.ai offers curated intelligence across jurisdictions, sectors, and policy domains. The platform supports informed decision-making at the intersection of technology, law, and public policy — an increasingly consequential space for every organization deploying or building AI systems."AI policy is no longer a background issue — it is a boardroom priority. PolicyOra.ai gives leaders the intelligence they need to act with confidence, not catch up after the fact. We built this platform because the gap between policy movement and organizational response is costing institutions dearly. That gap closes today." Sanjay Puri , Founder & Chairman, Knowledge NetworksPolicyOra.ai launches with a distinguished advisory board of global experts spanning AI governance, international law, technology policy, and institutional leadership. Advisory board members bring perspectives from academia, multilateral organizations, and the private sector, ensuring the platform's intelligence framework reflects the full complexity of the global policy environment.The launch of PolicyOra.ai marks the latest initiative under Knowledge Networks, which operates a portfolio of AI-focused platforms and programs, including RegulatingAI, the ERAI Fellowship, CAIO Connect, the AI Speakers Bureau, Universal AI Awards, and Moonshots.TV. Together, these initiatives form a connected ecosystem advancing responsible AI development and governance on a global scale.PolicyOra.ai is available globally. Organizations and individuals can access the platform and request advisory or partnership information by contacting hello@policyora.ai.About PolicyOra.aiPolicyOra.ai is an AI policy intelligence platform that tracks and analyzes artificial intelligence legislation, regulation, and governance developments across jurisdictions worldwide. The platform serves governments, enterprises, research institutions, and policy professionals seeking structured, reliable intelligence on the global AI regulatory landscape. PolicyOra.ai is an initiative of Knowledge Networks.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks is a global organization advancing responsible AI development through policy, education, and professional development. Its portfolio of initiatives includes RegulatingAI, the ERAI Fellowship, PolicyOra.ai, CAIO Connect, the AI Speakers Bureau, Universal AI Awards, and Moonshots.TV.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.