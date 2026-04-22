MUSHROOM SQUARED INTRODUCES A NEW MUSHROOM-BASED PATTY MADE WITH WHOLE INGREDIENTS

Mushroom Squared is slated to be an equation for healthier eating

GEORGETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new dense and nutritious patties from Mushroom Squared aren’t an alternative to beef; they are a super mushroom-forward food trend. Crafted from super mushrooms, these pure plant-based, square-shaped patties are squared on flavor with a satisfying and rich umami taste that doubles down on protein, fuels fiber intake and loads up on antioxidants. Mushroom Squared is not a substitute, it’s a first-choice order for people who want whole, gut-heart-brain healthy foods that taste better and feel better while supporting immunity.“Mushroom Squared, an innovative patty recipe, is the result of 25 years’ experience in food science, nutrition and R&D,” said Mushroom Squared CEO Shekhar Patel, PhD. “Through my experience as Director of R&D at PepsiCo’s Advanced Research Group, I got to know flavor. Through Mushroom Squared, I execute my mission to bring real, incredible-tasting food to people and a planet deserving of products bursting with flavor, no over-processed ingredients and health-boosting qualities to the table.”Each Mushroom Squared super mushroom patty delivers functional nutrition with high protein, high fiber, antioxidants, and immune-supporting compounds, without chemicals or imitation meat tactics. Think juicy maitake mushrooms cooked and seasoned to perfection, packed into a dense patty with a good boost of clean pea protein and packaged up for ease. Equally suited for burgers, sandwiches, salads, bowls, or crumbled into tacos, the patties offer versatility without compromise. With prebiotic fiber and natural beta-glucans, these gluten-free, soy-free and CMC-free patties balance insulin and help restore a balanced gut.Here is the line up available to try: Gut Heart Balance : Garlic, a little black pepper, a dash of salt and splash of tangy but sweet apple cider vinegar give the original Maitake Superfood Mushroom patty its amazing flavor. Metabolic Wellness : Crafted to benefit people on the GLP-1 diet, this low-fat patty packs the high protein and high-fiber recipe but with low fat. Cognitive Harmony : Superfood maitakes mix with 2,000 mg of Lion’s Mane mushrooms to support cognitive health in addition to the other benefits of Mushroom Squared patties.To purchase Mushroom Squared, visit MushroomSquared.com.To learn more, visit Mushroom Squared online and follow @mushroomsqrd on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Mushroom Squared and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.