New Headlamp Magnifier Pro from GARDCO

Headband Magnifier, w/LED light and 1.5-3.5X magnification Headlamp Magnifier Pro with 4 rechargeable LED lights Headband and magnification adjustment features

Headband Magnifier with detachable LED light and 4 detachable optical glass magnification lenses 1.5-3.5X

This headlamp empowers users to work more efficiently and accurately across applications such as coatings inspection, laboratory work, and electronics.” — James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company - GARDCO

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) – worldwide distributors, producers, and designers of quality physical and inspection instruments for the paint, coatings, and related industries – is pleased to introduce the new Headlamp Magnifier Pro with detachable LED light and 4 detachable optical glass magnification lenses. The Headlamp Magnifier Pro is a versatile, hands-free solution designed to enhance precision and visibility for detailed work.Featuring four interchangeable, crystal-clear acrylic lenses (1.5x, 2.0x, 2.5x, and 3.5x), this innovative magnifier adapts to a wide range of applications from inspection and repair to painting, soldering, and fine craftwork. Each lens is easily interchangeable, allowing users to quickly match magnification to the task at hand while maintaining optimal focal distance and clarity.Engineered for performance in any environment, the new Headlamp Magnifier Pro includes four bright LED lights with dual illumination modes and adjustable angles for targeted lighting. The rechargeable system, powered by a Type-C connection, delivers up to 4–6 hours of continuous use on a quick 1.5-hour charge. A detachable battery compartment adds flexibility and convenience for uninterrupted workflow, ensuring reliable illumination wherever precision is required.James Fusco, Product Manager, Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) states “This headlamp is designed for comfort - even over prescription eyewear. It empowers users to work more efficiently and accurately across applications such as coatings inspection, laboratory work, electronics, and intricate crafts.”Built for Comfort and Reliability• Detachable and Type-C USB rechargeable LED lights last up to 8 hours fully charged.• 4 shatterproof replaceable magnifier lenses (1.5X, 2.0X, 2.5X, & 3.5X)• Adjustable headband wrapped with soft PU leather• Visor can be adjusted and can be worn over prescription glasses or safety goggles.More about Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO) and to view our large selection of Physical Test Instruments visit www.gardco.com today.About Paul N. Gardner Company (GARDCO)The Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc. (GARDCO) has its origin with the alliance of pioneer paint chemist Dr. Henry Alfred Gardner, Sr., Director of the Institute of Paint and Varnish Research in Washington, D.C. and his son Paul Norris Gardner in 1935 and the subsequent incorporation of the Henry A. Gardner Laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland. After his father retired Paul was named President and later Board Chairman until 1964, when he decided to retire. Maintaining contact with industry, Paul formed the Paul N. Gardner Company, Inc., for the distribution and import and export of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment. A short time later he relocated the business to Pompano Beach, Florida. After his passing in 1995, Paul N. Gardner, Jr. assumed the Presidency of GARDCO, and his sister, Sandra Gardner Bride, later joined the company as the Vice President.On July 1, 2019, the Paul N. Gardner Company became a part of the Altana family, as we were acquired by the Byk-Gardner / Altana Group.Many of the GARDCO employees have been with the company for 20-30 years, and share the same principals of Appreciation, Openness, Empowerment, and Trust that are a major part of Altana’s vision. We are excited to be a part of such a successful global corporation that shares the same core values and industry standards that has made the Gardner name synonymous with quality for physical testing equipment.We are confident that our combined strengths will provide new and innovative solutions to improve quality testing worldwide.# # #

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