QGI (Quantum General Intelligence) Introduces Quantum Algorithm Engine for Real-World Production AI Systems
CEO Dain Ehring: QGI is building neurosymbolic quantum general intelligence for decisions that actually matter.
QGI positions the QAG Engine as foundational infrastructure — a reasoning layer for AI systems, extending beyond retrieval toward deterministic decision.
Quantum Algorithms Applied to Enterprise AI
QGI brings quantum algorithms into production environments by applying the mathematical framework of quantum mechanics — including Hilbert-space representations, superposition, and interference — on classical GPU infrastructure.
Unlike experimental quantum hardware systems, QAG operates today on NVIDIA GPUs, enabling immediate deployment across enterprise workloads.
From Retrieval to Reasoning in Real Applications
Traditional AI systems rely on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which introduces limitations in real-world scenarios due to:
Fragmented document chunking
Incomplete retrieval
Hidden contradictions
Lack of verifiable reasoning
The QAG Engine replaces retrieval-centric pipelines with a reasoning-first approach based on quantum-structured representations and deterministic signal processing.
Quantum-Structured Reasoning Engine
At the core of QAG is Q-Prime, which encodes enterprise data into a quantum-structured hypergraph, preserving relationships and dependencies lost in conventional embeddings.
This structure is processed through QGI’s Hilbert-Space Compacting (HSC) layer, producing interpretable reasoning signals:
Conflict
Dependency
Coverage
Coherence
Redundancy
Topology
These signals enable AI systems to reason over complex knowledge before generating outputs.
Real Applications Across Enterprise Systems
The QAG Engine is designed for immediate use in real-world environments, including:
Financial services — underwriting, risk evaluation, compliance
Healthcare — clinical decision support, structured medical reasoning
Legal systems — policy analysis, contract reasoning
Regulatory operations — audit, reporting, and enforcement workflows
Enterprise AI systems — knowledge platforms and decision engines
Additional applications include:
Persistent AI agent memory
Long-context reasoning in enterprise workflows
Multi-agent coordination and decision orchestration
An Engine, Not Just a Model
QGI positions the QAG Engine as core infrastructure for enterprise AI systems, delivering:
Structured reasoning over enterprise knowledge
Deterministic signal generation for decision support
Traceable and auditable inference
Versioned knowledge and reproducible outputs
“We are applying quantum algorithms to real enterprise systems today,” said Dr. Sam Sammane, CTO and Founder of QGI.
“The QAG Engine is designed to move AI from probabilistic outputs to structured, reliable reasoning.”
Deployment on Classical Infrastructure
Q-Prime and QAG operate on classical GPU systems using NVIDIA CUDA-Q and cuTensorNet, delivering interactive performance without requiring quantum hardware.
Availability
Public preview: available now via application-based access
General availability: June 21, 2026
Commercial licensing: Startup, Growth, Enterprise, OEM tiers
OpenRouter availability: planned for May 2026
About QGI
Quantum General Intelligence, Inc. (QGI) develops reasoning-first infrastructure for enterprise AI systems, bringing quantum algorithms into real-world applications.
The platform includes:
Q-Prime — quantum-structured embedding model
QAG Engine — reasoning engine for enterprise AI
Neural Symbolic Agents — execution and orchestration layer
Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with operations in San Diego, California, QGI is led by CEO Dain Ehring and CTO & Founder Dr. Sam Sammane.
Sam SAMMANE
Quantum General Intelligence Inc (QGI)
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