QGI (Quantum General Intelligence) Introduces Quantum Algorithm Engine for Real-World Production AI Systems

Sam Sammane CO-FOUNDER OF QGI CEO Dain Ehring: QGI is building neurosymbolic quantum general intelligence for decisions that actually matter. lOGO QGI PNG

QGI positions the QAG Engine as foundational infrastructure — a reasoning layer for AI systems, extending beyond retrieval toward deterministic decision.

We’re not waiting for quantum computers. This is the first practical quantum embedding model that runs on GPU infrastructure— reasoning over complex, structured knowledge for Enterprise buyers” — Dr. Sam Sammane

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum General Intelligence , Inc. ( QGI ) today announced Q-Prime, a quantum-structured embedding model, and introduced the public preview of the QAG Engine (Quantum-Augmented Generation) — a reasoning system powered by quantum algorithms, designed for real-world enterprise AI applications where correctness, traceability, and control are required.Quantum Algorithms Applied to Enterprise AIQGI brings quantum algorithms into production environments by applying the mathematical framework of quantum mechanics — including Hilbert-space representations, superposition, and interference — on classical GPU infrastructure.Unlike experimental quantum hardware systems, QAG operates today on NVIDIA GPUs, enabling immediate deployment across enterprise workloads.From Retrieval to Reasoning in Real ApplicationsTraditional AI systems rely on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which introduces limitations in real-world scenarios due to:Fragmented document chunkingIncomplete retrievalHidden contradictionsLack of verifiable reasoningThe QAG Engine replaces retrieval-centric pipelines with a reasoning-first approach based on quantum-structured representations and deterministic signal processing.Quantum-Structured Reasoning EngineAt the core of QAG is Q-Prime, which encodes enterprise data into a quantum-structured hypergraph, preserving relationships and dependencies lost in conventional embeddings.This structure is processed through QGI’s Hilbert-Space Compacting (HSC) layer, producing interpretable reasoning signals:ConflictDependencyCoverageCoherenceRedundancyTopologyThese signals enable AI systems to reason over complex knowledge before generating outputs.Real Applications Across Enterprise SystemsThe QAG Engine is designed for immediate use in real-world environments, including:Financial services — underwriting, risk evaluation, complianceHealthcare — clinical decision support, structured medical reasoningLegal systems — policy analysis, contract reasoningRegulatory operations — audit, reporting, and enforcement workflowsEnterprise AI systems — knowledge platforms and decision enginesAdditional applications include:Persistent AI agent memoryLong-context reasoning in enterprise workflowsMulti-agent coordination and decision orchestrationAn Engine, Not Just a ModelQGI positions the QAG Engine as core infrastructure for enterprise AI systems, delivering:Structured reasoning over enterprise knowledgeDeterministic signal generation for decision supportTraceable and auditable inferenceVersioned knowledge and reproducible outputs“We are applying quantum algorithms to real enterprise systems today,” said Dr. Sam Sammane, CTO and Founder of QGI.“The QAG Engine is designed to move AI from probabilistic outputs to structured, reliable reasoning.”Deployment on Classical InfrastructureQ-Prime and QAG operate on classical GPU systems using NVIDIA CUDA-Q and cuTensorNet, delivering interactive performance without requiring quantum hardware.AvailabilityPublic preview: available now via application-based accessGeneral availability: June 21, 2026Commercial licensing: Startup, Growth, Enterprise, OEM tiersOpenRouter availability: planned for May 2026About QGIQuantum General Intelligence, Inc. (QGI) develops reasoning-first infrastructure for enterprise AI systems, bringing quantum algorithms into real-world applications.The platform includes:Q-Prime — quantum-structured embedding modelQAG Engine — reasoning engine for enterprise AINeural Symbolic Agents — execution and orchestration layerHeadquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with operations in San Diego, California, QGI is led by CEO Dain Ehring and CTO & Founder Dr. Sam Sammane.

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