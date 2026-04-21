human centric lighting market size

The Business Research Company's Key Players: Competitive Dynamics in the Human Centric Lighting Market

Expected to grow to $8.32 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The human centric lighting market is dominated by a mix of global lighting manufacturers, smart building technology providers, and specialized human-centric illumination solution innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced tunable LED systems, IoT-enabled lighting controls, circadian rhythm–aligned illumination, and integrated smart building platforms to strengthen market presence and expand adoption across commercial, residential, and healthcare environments. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological collaborations, and long-term strategic positioning within the rapidly advancing human centric lighting market.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Human Centric Lighting Market?

• According to our research, Signify N.V. (formerly Philips Lighting N.V.) led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The connected lighting solutions division of the company is engaged in providing tunable LED systems, IoT-enabled smart lighting controls, circadian rhythm–aligned illumination solutions, and integrated lighting platforms for commercial, residential, and healthcare environments. It also offers software solutions to optimize lighting schedules, energy efficiency, and user-centric illumination experiences.

How Concentrated Is The Human Centric Lighting Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 26% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s diverse product offerings, evolving smart lighting technologies, stringent energy efficiency and safety standards, and the need for integrated software–hardware solutions, which create moderate barriers to large-scale consolidation while still enabling regional and specialized lighting solution providers to compete. Leading vendors such as Signify N.V. (formerly Philips Lighting N.V.), ams OSRAM AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Glamox A.S., Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton Corporation, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Fagerhults Group, and Cree Lighting LLC maintain a competitive advantage through diversified product portfolios, advanced smart lighting technologies, integrated software–hardware solutions, global distribution networks, and strong customer support. At the same time, numerous small and regional lighting solution providers contribute to intense competition, driving rapid innovation, customizable human-centric lighting systems, and energy-efficient solutions. As adoption of human-centric lighting accelerates across commercial, residential, and industrial spaces, strategic partnerships, technology integration, and selective acquisitions are expected to gradually strengthen the position of major players while preserving opportunities for differentiated, outcome-driven solutions across the evolving human centric lighting market.

• Leading companies include:

o Signify N.V. (formerly Philips Lighting N.V.) (3%)

o ams OSRAM AG (3%)

o Acuity Brands Inc. (3%)

o Zumtobel Group AG (3%)

o Glamox A.S. (3%)

o Hubbell Incorporated (3%)

o Eaton Corporation (3%)

o Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. (2%)

o Fagerhults Group (2%)

o Cree Lighting LLC (2%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: ams OSRAM AG, Acuity Brands Inc, Zumtobel Group AG, Hubbell Incorporated, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., and Signify North America Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: NVC Lighting Australia, Wipro Lighting, Signify N.V. (formerly Philips Lighting N.V.), ams OSRAM AG, Acuity Brands Inc, Zumtobel Group AG, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., LG Innotek, Samsung Electronics, and Opple Lighting Limited are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Signify N.V., OSRAM GmbH, TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG, Zumtobel Group AG, Fagerhult Group, Thorn Lighting Ltd., and Ledvance GmbH are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Signify N.V. (formerly Philips Lighting N.V.), ams OSRAM AG, Acuity Brands Inc, and Zumtobel Group AG are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Signify Iluminação Brasil Ltda., OSRAM GmbH, Signify Chilena S.A., Zumtobel Group, and Opple Lighting are leading companies in this region.

• Middle East: Opple Lighting, Signify, Zumtobel Group, and Cooper Lighting Solutions are leading companies in this region.

• Africa: Signify, Zumtobel Group, and Acuity Brands are leading companies in this region.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Adaptive display and lighting technologies are transforming the human-centric lighting market by enhancing visual comfort, reducing eye strain, and supporting circadian health and overall well-being.

• Example: In January 2025, Samsung Electronics’ Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs received the EyeCare Circadian certification from VDE for eye safety, color fidelity, and circadian alignment.

• Features like EyeComfort Mode adjust brightness and color temperature based on time of day and ambient light, promoting natural light patterns and improving user comfort.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Emerging Patient-Centric And Wellness Lighting To Enhance Comfort And Health In Healthcare

• Advancing Biologically Aligned Smart Lighting To Support Circadian Health And Sustainability

• Leveraging Industry 4.0 And Intelligent Manufacturing To Improve Efficiency And Scalability

• Integrating Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data, And Cybersecurity To Enhance Connectivity And Reliability



Access The Detailed Human Centric Lighting Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-centric-lighting-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

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