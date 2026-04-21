CyberHeed launches SmartPrep: The industry's first AI Compliance Brain

CyberHeed

Melbourne-based agentic GRC company tackles the compliance industry's most overlooked risk: institutional knowledge trapped in the heads of key staff

Compliance has always had a knowledge problem disguised as a documentation problem” — Raif Al Bedewi

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Compliance has always had a knowledge problem disguised as a documentation problem" said Raif Al Bedewi, Founder and CEO of CyberHeed . "Organisations don't struggle because they lack templates. They struggle because the knowledge needed to make those templates relevant lives in people's heads, and nobody has built a proper way to extract it, structure it, and keep it alive."The global enterprise GRC market exceeded USD 72 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 134 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research). Yet most platforms focus on automating evidence collection and control monitoring. What they leave untouched is the upstream problem: extracting and retaining the organisational knowledge that compliance depends on.That's the problem CyberHeed was built to solve.CyberHeed was founded by Raif Al Bedewi, who spent his career leading cybersecurity at a major financial regulator in Dubai before relocating to Melbourne to build what he saw the industry lacked.CyberHeed, a finalist in the 2025 Australian AI Awards and the 2026 Australian Cyber Awards (GRC Provider of the Year), has launched SmartPrep , an AI-guided discovery engine that extracts an organisation's security and compliance knowledge, structures it, and embeds it into a persistent compliance brain that the organisation keeps as it evolves over time.Compliance standards have an inherent challenge: they assume that an organisation can easily articulate how it operates, what it protects and how. The reality is the exact opposite, this knowledge is scattered across a group of key employees, and that’s why long and expensive consultancy engagements are often required to extract this knowledge and document it. SmartPrep is built to address this very challenge.The engine starts by learning the organisation itself. Structure, operations, technology stack, regulatory environment, how decisions are made. That foundational understanding then shapes every workflow that follows, covering risk assessment, access control, incident management, business continuity, supplier relationships, and more. In fact, SmartPrep is not just a Knowledge Base, it connects the dots, and when something doesn't add up, it flags it and challenges the team for an honest and coherent output.When it’s time to expand to a second framework or regulation, roughly 60% of the knowledge carries forward based on cross-framework mapping across CyberHeed's platform data fabric. Because just like in real life, the context of the organisation is independent of which framework asked for it.“SmartPrep allows us to codify our IP, things like compliance recipes and audit approaches, and gives our consultants the time to focus where it matters most. Our clients can query their compliance knowledge using natural language themselves without needing specialised queries from our consultants.” said Ahmed ElAshmawy, Technical Director at Axenic.“Our goal at CyberHeed is to democratise security capability and facilitate compliance along the way. With SmartPrep, the knowledge that used to be locked in someone’s head, or buried in a consultant's report is now alive and working for the organisation continuously.” – said Raif Al Bedewi, Founder and CEO of CyberHeed.CyberHeed first introduced its AI-powered compliance capabilities in 2025, becoming one of the first GRC platforms to embed agentic AI directly into the compliance lifecycle. SmartPrep is the next step in that trajectory: moving AI from evaluating compliance artefacts to extracting the organisational knowledge that compliance depends on.The company, which operates on Australian data residency and holds its own ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, also announced a full refresh of www.cyberheed.com alongside the SmartPrep launch.SmartPrep is available now at https://www.cyberheed.com/smartprep About CyberHeedCyberHeed is an Australian AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance platform that helps organisations build, manage, and maintain cybersecurity compliance across multiple frameworks. Founded by cybersecurity professionals, led by Raif Al Bedewi, PhD candidate at the University of Melbourne, and headquartered in Melbourne. CyberHeed serves organisations, regulators, MSSPs, and consultancies across APAC, the Middle East, and beyond.

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