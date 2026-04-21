Ecer Attends the 2026 Hong Kong AI Summit

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Global Extraordinary Awards: Hong Kong AI Summit was recently held in Hong Kong. Alex Chen, Senior Vice President of Ecer, was invited to attend and deliver a keynote speech titled "AI-Powered Industrialization of Foreign Trade Website Content and Marketing Automation." During the session, he systematically elaborated on Ecer practical applications of AI technology in enhancing the overseas marketing capabilities and efficiency of foreign trade enterprises.

The "Dual-Wheel" Strategy: Content & Marketing

Content production and marketing promotion are the two core pillars of independent overseas websites; they are complementary and mutually reinforcing. Ecer has upgraded its key technologies and operational systems through AI to drive a "dual-wheel model" consisting of Content Industrialization and Marketing Automation. This approach ensures:

Faster content output: Streamlining the creative process.

Precise marketing: Targeting the right audiences effectively.

Cost reduction: Lowering operational overhead while significantly boosting lead generation and market competitiveness.

High-Quality Content Through AI

Leveraging 16 years of experience in overseas marketing, a deep industry product knowledge base, and massive marketing datasets, Ecer utilizes AI to automatically generate high-quality, multi-lingual marketing content tailored to different global markets. This content is:

Customized: Aligned with specific corporate identities.

Differentiated: Providing a clear competitive edge.

Efficient: Achieving a dual breakthrough in both output volume and quality.

Case Study: One Ecer member company named Qingdao KaFa Fabrication Co., Ltd. previously relied on manual labor to write product descriptions and marketing emails, producing only about a dozen pieces of content per week with stiff phrasing and low conversion rates. After adopting Ecer AI, the system automatically generated marketing copy for various markets, including Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

The Results:

Weekly content production increased 5 times.

Inquiries from overseas clients grew by more than 300%.

Full-Process Marketing Automation

As one of the core capabilities Ecer pioneered, their marketing automation system now covers the entire lifecycle—from formulating promotion plans and ad placement to strategy optimization. This intelligent operation has resulted in a significantly higher Return on Investment (ROI) for advertising spend.

Looking Ahead

Alex Chen stated that Ecer remains committed to its mission: "Building an ecosystem for foreign trade independent sites and promoting the branding of Chinese enterprises." Moving forward, the company will ride the wave of AI development to deeply empower the automation and intelligence of content and marketing, breaking through efficiency bottlenecks and helping enterprises achieve sustainable growth in the international market.



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