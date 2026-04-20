Dr. Michael Sohl's 10 Step XCel Smile Dental Implant Procedure, Explained

Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry Logo Dr. Michael Sohl Displaying His Awards Dr. Sohl Consulting With a Patient

Stuart, FL, Specialist pulls back the curtain on the "XCel Smile" — a 90-day, fully digital process utilizing GPS-guided surgery and 3D facial scanning.

The goal is to provide a smile that is uniquely their smile, not just a generic set of teeth. We consider it a collaborative transformation.” — Dr. Michael Sohl

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry today released a detailed breakdown of the 10-Step XCel Smile Dental Implant Procedure , a next-generation advancement of the traditional All-on-4 method. By integrating high-level navigational technology and 3D printing, Dr. Sohl and his associate, Dr. Isabel Hanson, are redefining the standard for full-arch restoration in the Treasure Coast area.The XCel Smile is a 90-day "prototype refinement" process that prioritizes three pillars: team experience, clinical expertise, and advanced technology. Unlike traditional methods that rely on analog impressions, the 10-step journey is entirely digital, ensuring a fit that is aligned with a patient's unique facial features."Many patients don't realize the level of detail required for a successful, long-lasting implant," said Dr. Michael Sohl. "Our 10-step process removes the guesswork. From virtual surgery to GPS-guided placement, we are landing each implant with the precision of a pilot landing a plane on instruments."The 10-Step XCel Smile Process:Digital Photography & Consult: Defining the aesthetic goals and desired smile changes.3D Dental CAT Scan: Assessing bone volume and planning precise implant positioning.Intraoral Scanning: Creating a digital model of the teeth and gums to begin the design.3D Facial Scanning: Evaluating symmetry and proportion to ensure the smile matches the face.Sophisticated Lab Design: Using Exocad software to shape the teeth, often with direct patient input on size and shade.Virtual Implant Surgery: Performing the procedure in a digital environment to design the optimal foundation.X-Guide Navigational Placement: Utilizing a GPS field to place titanium implants with surgical precision.Photogrammetry Data Collection: Recording the exact position of implants to ensure a perfect fit for the final restoration using PIC Dental of Fast Map.3D-Printed Temporary Teeth: Delivering screw-retained, functional teeth within 45 to 90 minutes of the procedure.Bite Testing & Final Zirconia Milling: Zirconia is milled in our in-house lab with the hand finishing touches from our ceramist. Using computer analysis to equalize biting forces before milling the final, lifelike zirconia bridge.“We invite the patient to be an active part of the design process because we want them to have an appreciation and an input into the size, shape, and shade of the teeth,” Dr. Sohl explained. “The goal is to provide a smile that is uniquely their smile, not just a generic set of teeth. We consider it a collaborative transformation.”Once the functional 3D-printed temporaries are delivered, the process enters a 90-day prototype refinement phase. This allows the team to meticulously fine-tune every detail before the final zirconia restoration is precision-milled.“Beyond the aesthetics, the final step involves advanced computer analysis to ensure the bite is properly balanced,” said Dr. Sohl. “Achieving equalized biting forces is essential for long-term stability and comfort. By the time we place the final zirconia restoration, we have ensured the most natural, lifelike, and realistic result that modern implant dentistry can deliver.”Key Facts:Procedure: XCel Smile (10-Step Digital Workflow)Technology: X-Guide GPS Navigation, Photogrammetry, 3D Facial Scanning, 3D Printing.Duration: 90-day refinement process; same-day functional temporaries.Appointments: (772) 287-3010 | drsohl.comAbout Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic DentistryFounded in 1981, Dr. Michael Sohl Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry provides excellence in dental-facial aesthetics and advanced restorative care to the Stuart, Palm City, and Port St. Lucie communities. Led by Dr. Michael Sohl, who has been placing dental implants since 1984, the practice is recognized as a Center of Excellence for Nobel Biocare All-on-4 implants . Dr. Sohl specializes in life-changing full-arch reconstructions, veneers, and cosmetic procedures, utilizing an all-inclusive, cutting-edge digital treatment experience to deliver smiles that restore health, confidence, and facial harmony

The 10-Step XCel Smile Process

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