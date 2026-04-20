Zuri Plastic Surgery Introduces Motiva Preservé® Breast Augmentation in Miami

Miami Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Zuri Miami Plastic Surgery logo Miami Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Zuri with co-workers Zuri Plastic Surgery office Zuri Plastic Surgery

Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain now offers Motiva Preservé®, a less invasive breast augmentation preserving tissue, sensation, and muscle.

Patients are more informed now. They ask how they will look in photos. They want to know how the breast will feel, how much tissue disruption is involved. Preservé fits that conversation perfectly.” — Alexander Zuriarrain, MD, FACS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuri Plastic Surgery , led by Alexander Zuriarrain, MD, FACS, has expanded its breast enhancement offerings with Motiva Preservé® breast augmentation , a newer technique that centers on tissue preservation, smaller access points, and a more measured surgical approach. On its website, the Miami practice states that Preservé is available with Motiva Ergonomix implants and that each surgical plan is shaped around the patient’s breast anatomy, tissue thickness, chest wall dimensions, and desired shape.Preservé is presented by Motiva as a less invasive breast enhancement technique designed to preserve the patient’s natural breast tissue functionality, including nipple sensation and chest muscles, compared with traditional augmentation. Motiva’s surgeon materials describe a roughly 3 cm inframammary incision, tissue separation with dedicated instruments, controlled pocket creation, and implant insertion through a no-touch technique.At Zuri Plastic Surgery, the practice says the procedure begins with a close reading of breast anatomy and uses conservative tissue handling to support sensation, reduce unnecessary scar tissue, and tailor implant placement to the patient rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all plan. The site notes that subfascial placement is the default, though the final plane is selected based on anatomy and aesthetic goals.The release comes at a time of growing interest in Motiva implants in the United States. The FDA approved Motiva SmoothSilk Round and SmoothSilk Round Ergonomix silicone gel-filled breast implants on September 26, 2024. In the FDA summary, the three-year clinical data supported a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for primary and revision augmentation, with 95.4% of subjects reporting they were satisfied or very satisfied at three years.For patients, that means the conversation around breast augmentation is shifting. Many are still looking for fullness and shape, but they are also asking sharper questions about scar length, muscle disruption, implant feel, long-term support, and how a breast will move in daily life. Motiva describes its SmoothSilk Ergonomix implant as one that adapts shape with body position to better mimic the look, feel, and movement of natural breast tissue.Dr. Zuriarrain’s practice has made that positioning central to its own breast content. Zuri’s Preservé page highlights gentler pocket creation, smaller incisions, reduced risk of animation deformity or visible implant edges, and a recovery process built around conservative tissue handling. The practice also frames breast planning as an anatomical exercise, with attention to skin quality, breast tissue thickness, chest wall proportions, and implant selection.“Patients are more informed now,” said Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, MD, FACS, founder of Zuri Plastic Surgery. “They are not only asking how they will look in photos. They want to know how the breast will feel, how much tissue disruption is involved, and whether the procedure respects their native anatomy. Preservé fits that conversation because it is built around tissue preservation and careful surgical planning.”Zuri Plastic Surgery, based in Miami, serves both local patients and women traveling in for surgery. The practice offers a wide range of face, breast, and body procedures, with breast augmentation remaining one of its core service lines. More information about Motiva Preservé breast augmentation is available on the Zuri Plastic Surgery website.

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