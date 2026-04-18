Kapaʻa Bypass Road single-lane closure Sunday, April 19

Main, News Posted on Apr 17, 2026 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a single-lane closure on the Kapaʻa Bypass Road between Kῡhiō Highway (Wailua) to Olohena Road (Kapaʻa) from 9 p.m.to 5 a.m. on the evening of Sunday, April 19. The closure will allow work to remove temporary striping.

Temporary striping removal is anticipated to take one evening of work, however; due to recent weather conditions, contingency days have been scheduled for the entirety of the week through Friday, April 24. HDOT will update the public upon the completion of this work and any other closures necessary for this week.

Reconstruction of the two-way bypass road was completed on Friday, April 3. Additional work to complete the project includes application of weather sealant and permanent thermoplastic striping.

Sealant work will begin on Monday April 27, with single-lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The sealant must applied during the day to cure properly. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2026.

Work is weather permitting. For weekly lane closure information visit the website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

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