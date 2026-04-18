Author Paul Rushworth-Brown Featured on PSI TV Discussing Interview-Based Visibility

Paul Rushworth-Brown during a recorded interview session for Down Under Interviews, reflecting the long-form, conversational approach discussed in the PSI TV feature. Paul Rushworth-Brown in conversation during a Down Under Interviews recording Dr Trudy Beerman during a PSI TV broadcast

Author Paul Rushworth-Brown discusses how interviews can support long-term visibility beyond initial broadcast

What stood out was not just the interview itself, but how it was extended beyond a single appearance to create ongoing audience engagement” — Dr Trudy Beerman PSI TV

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent PSI TV interview featuring author and interviewer Paul Rushworth-Brown has initiated a broader discussion on how authors approach media appearances and long-term visibility.

Hosted by Dr Trudy Beerman, the segment highlighted an often overlooked point: the value of an interview extends well beyond its initial broadcast.

Rather than treating the appearance as a one-time event, Rushworth-Brown adopted a more sustained approach. Key moments from the interview were shared across multiple formats, including short-form video clips, written excerpts, and extended commentary. This allowed the conversation to continue reaching new audiences over time, rather than fading after its initial release.

By distributing content across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn, the interview evolved into an ongoing point of engagement. Each format provided a different entry point for audiences, reinforcing key ideas while widening reach.

This approach demonstrates a broader shift concerning how independent authors and media platforms are thinking about visibility. A single appearance may introduce an audience to a voice, but repeated engagement is more effective in maintaining interest and building familiarity.

Rushworth-Brown, host of the Down Under Interviews platform, is known for long-form, story-driven conversations that explore the deeper context behind books, particularly in historical fiction and nonfiction.

As noted by author Ryan Hales in 'BS-O-Meter: The Indie Author’s Guide to Sanity', independent writers often face significant challenges navigating the modern promotional landscape. Within that context, Rushworth-Brown is recognized not only for his own writing but for his commitment to helping other authors gain visibility and reach wider audiences.

The PSI TV discussion extended this focus, moving beyond individual titles to examine how interviews themselves can be used more strategically.

The segment emphasised consistency, depth, and audience connection over short-term exposure. By treating interviews as adaptable content rather than fixed events, authors can extend their lifespan and relevance without additional production demands.

Tracking audience response also plays a part in this process. Data on engagement, video views, and website traffic provide insight into which formats resonate most effectively, enabling authors to refine their approach over time.

The discussion ultimately strengthens a simple but important point: an interview does not end when it is recorded.

Its long-term effect depends on how it is used.

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About Paul Rushworth-Brown

Paul Rushworth-Brown is an Australian author and interviewer, and the host of Down Under Interviews, History Bards (US), and Meet the Author (US). His work focuses on in-depth, story-driven conversations that explore the human experience within historical and real-world narratives. Through his platforms, he has conducted interviews with authors from around the world, emphasizing thoughtful discussion over traditional promotional formats.

How Authors Can Extend the Life of an Interview Beyond a Single Appearance

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