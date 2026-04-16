DHS Urges Caution During Storm and Flood Cleanup

For Immediate Release April 17, 2026 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

As communities across the state begin clean-up and recovery after recent storms, and with more severe weather on the way, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) urges residents and crews to take care while assessing damage or removing debris.

Downed power lines, broken glass, and metal are just some of the dangers people can come across after storms have passed. Residents should avoid entering any damaged structure until it has been checked by their gas and electric utility and a licensed contractor or building inspector to make sure it is safe for re-entry.

Other ways to avoid injury during cleanup include:

Wear sturdy shoes or boots, long sleeves, and gloves when handling or walking on or near debris.

In general, anyone suspecting damage to their home, even if the damage isn't readily apparent, should shut off electrical power, natural gas and propane tanks to avoid fire, electrocution, or explosions.

If the power is out, use battery-powered lanterns to light homes instead of candles. Candles could trigger an explosion if there is a gas leak.

Never use gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices like camp stoves or generators inside a home, or even outside near an open window, door, or vent. Carbon monoxide from these sources can build up and cause illness or death.

This is also a good time for people to make sure tetanus shots are up to date. Tetanus is caused by bacteria and often enters the body through puncture wounds, like those caused by nails.

Alongside challenges that come from clean-up, flooding brings health and safety risks both while floodwater is present and afterward.

To avoid injury or death during a flood:

If water is rising near a home or other structure, people should get out immediately and move to higher ground.

If someone must evacuate, they should lock doors and windows and turn off utilities at main switches or valves.

Electrical appliances should be disconnected, but DO NOT TOUCH electrical equipment while wet or standing in water.

No one should walk through moving water. Shallow water—even just a few inches—can move quickly and become dangerous, knocking an adult off their feet or carrying debris.

Listen to public safety officials.

To avoid injury after a flood:

Return home only when authorities say it is safe.

Avoid driving or walking through areas that were flooded. Floodwaters often erode roads and walkways.

Never wade, swim, or bathe in floodwater or waterways that have been flooded. Floodwaters may contain dangerous chemicals, bacteria, fertilizers and pesticides, and large debris.

Use extreme caution when entering buildings as there may be hidden damage, particularly to foundations.

Once clean up begins, water damage can often lead to unhealthy mold growth within days of floodwaters receding. It is wise to consult a professional with flood cleanup experience to assess how serious a mold problem is, and the best way to remove it. For additional information on safe flood cleanup, find resources on the DHS flood hazards and recovery page and mold cleanup page.

Private well users whose well has been impacted by floodwaters should avoid using the water for drinking, preparing food, and bathing. Once the floodwaters recede, the well should be disinfected and then tested for bacteria. Find additional information on addressing a flooded private well on the DHS flooding and private wells page.

Keep food safety in mind. Never rely on appearance, taste, or smell to decide if food is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out. Throw out perishable food in your refrigerator after four hours without power or without a cold source like ice. Residents can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40°F or below. Also, any food that was touched by floodwaters—even if it was stored in a waterproof container—should be thrown out.

FoodShare members who lost food purchased with benefits due to recent storms or power outages can request replacement benefits but must do so within 10 days of food loss. Information on how to request replacement benefits can be found on the DHS How to Request FoodShare and/or Summer EBT Benefits webpage.

Natural disasters can cause stress, anxiety, sadness, and depression. Help is available through the free, confidential Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990, or by calling or texting the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

More information about weather-related health and safety can be found on the DHS Climate and Health webpage.