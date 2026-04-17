DataArt Appoints Key Leadership to Expand Google Cloud Practice and Accelerate $100M AI Initiative

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, today announced the strategic expansion of its Google Cloud capabilities with the appointment of two industry veterans: Roman Sorocan, as Global Head of Google Cloud Practice and Jeremy Lloyd as CTO of Google Cloud Practice.

Sorocan joins DataArt with a track record of scaling cloud businesses inside global system integrators and managing the sales and delivery cycles of Fortune 500 clients. A former Googler with prior roles across Google Ads, Google Cloud, and Google Workspace, he is deeply connected across the Google Cloud partner ecosystem and has led previous organizations to Premier Partner status and specialized competencies. His focus at DataArt will be on driving Google Cloud transformation revenue and deepening the firm's integration work with global enterprise clients.

Lloyd brings 20 years of experience in the IT industry and is the author of the Infrastructure Leaders Guide to Google Cloud, covering Google Cloud infrastructure and application modernization. He has spent the past seven years embedded in the Google Cloud ecosystem, advising high-growth companies and global brands on cloud migration and modernization programs. His recent work focuses on architecting multi-agent AI systems — frameworks in which autonomous agents collaborate to solve enterprise-scale problems.

The appointments formalize a dedicated Google Cloud leadership tier at DataArt, designed to help enterprise clients move from AI experimentation into production-grade deployment. The appointments extend DataArt's commitment to invest $100 million in AI and data-driven engineering — announced June 2025 — into its Google Cloud partner practice, with dedicated leadership now in place to direct that investment across the firm's Google Cloud client work.

Engineering-Led Transformation on Google Cloud

The new leadership structure is built to close the gap between Google Cloud's native innovations and the realities of enterprise delivery. The practice will focus on three areas:

• Production-ready AI. The practice uses Gemini Enterprise, Apigee, and advanced security tooling to move clients past proof-of-concept work and into secure, repeatable AI applications that run in production.

• Cloud-native and sovereign solutions. The practice goes beyond lift-and-shift migrations to deliver high-availability architectures and sovereign cloud environments for regulated industries.

• Systematized delivery. The practice integrates Google Cloud-native capabilities with DataArt's Artisyn delivery model to standardize non-differentiating work and shorten time-to-market.

Strategic Presence at Google Cloud Next '26

The appointments coincide with Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas, running April 20-24, 2026. Sorocan and Lloyd will represent DataArt at the event, meeting with clients and partners to discuss AI-driven infrastructure, cloud-native engineering, and governed AI deployment.

Yuri Gubin, Chief Technology Officer at DataArt, said:

"The demand for AI-driven infrastructure requires more than technical capacity. It requires specialized governance and architectural precision. Roman and Jeremy bring the depth needed to deliver governed, tangible outcomes for our clients building on Google Cloud, as part of DataArt's broader commitment to AI and data-driven engineering."



About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms for the world’s most demanding organizations. As the partner for progress in the digital age, our world-class teams artfully design and engineer data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. We combine global scale, deep technical expertise, and progressive vision with advanced R&D Labs, frameworks, and accelerators to solve our clients’ toughest challenges.

Since our founding in New York City in 1997, DataArt has grown to bring together 6,000+ experts across 40+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 13 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

www.dataart.com

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