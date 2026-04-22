A New Chapter Begins for Billerica Chiropractic Office

We’ve shared so many meaningful moments with our patients—celebrating milestones, supporting each other through challenges, and always striving to provide the highest level of care.” — Dr. Brandon Linatsas D.C.

BILLERICA, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billerica Chiropractic Office , a trusted cornerstone of the community since the 1970s, is entering an exciting new chapter while continuing its long-standing tradition of exceptional patient care.Founded at a time when chiropractic care was still emerging in Massachusetts, Billerica Chiropractic Office has grown into one of the area’s most respected family practices. Since 1990, Drs. Chapnick and Kawut have proudly carried forward this legacy, serving generations of families throughout Billerica and surrounding communities.“We are deeply grateful for the trust you’ve placed in us over the years,” said the doctors. “We’ve shared so many meaningful moments with our patients—celebrating milestones, supporting each other through challenges, and always striving to provide the highest level of care. It has truly been our greatest honor.”As part of this transition, Dr. Chapnick will be retiring in the near future. To ensure continuity and continued excellence, the practice is proud to introduce Dr. Brandon Linatsas, who will lead Billerica Chiropractic Office into its next phase.Dr. Linatsas brings extensive experience and a strong reputation, currently operating a thriving family practice in Nashua, NH. His decision to expand into Billerica reflects both his commitment to patient-centered care and his enthusiasm for serving the community.Dr. Linatsas has worked alongside Dr. Johanna Newbold for the past five years in Nashua, and both are excited to continue their collaboration in Billerica. Dr. Newbold will remain an active part of the practice, ensuring patients have access to two highly skilled chiropractors.Patients will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Linatsas during a transition period before the final handoff. The practice also assures a smooth and familiar experience, with trusted staff members Anthony and Cheyenne continuing to welcome patients.Meet Dr. Brandon LinatsasHello Billerica,My name is Dr. Brandon Linatsas, and I am truly honored to continue the legacy of Billerica Chiropractic Office. After speaking with Dr. Kawut and Dr. Chapnick, it became clear to me how much care, trust, and connection they have built within this community over the decades. My goal is to carry that forward with the same dedication and compassion.I am a second-generation chiropractor. My father founded Nashua Family Chiropractic in 1985, and I joined the practice in 2014 after graduating with clinical honors from Life Chiropractic College West in California. One of my greatest privileges has been caring for families who remember me as a child in the office.I am passionate about treating patients of all ages, with a special focus on perinatal chiropractic care. From newborns to patients over 100 years old, I am grateful every day to be part of so many health journeys.On a personal note, I am a proud husband to Jennifer, who serves as a dean at a local charter arts school, and a father to Cole and June. Outside the office, I enjoy spending time outdoors, especially near the ocean, as well as skiing, soccer, and pickleball.I look forward to meeting each of you and becoming a part of your continued health and wellness journey.With gratitude,Dr. Brandon Linatsas, D.C.

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