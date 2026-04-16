Infinite Recovery Offering Extended Care in Austin With Their PHP Program

Summary: Infinite Recovery's Austin PHP offers 30/60/90-day structured outpatient care with daily therapies, family support, and transport.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite Recovery offers extended care in Austin through their Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), a structured outpatient treatment designed for newly sober individuals transitioning from detox or inpatient drug and alcohol treatment.

PHP supports clients who are ready to return to daily life while maintaining clinical structure and therapy. Program durations are available in 30, 60, or 9p0-day options, with services provided Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Flexible, High-Level Care

PHP delivers a high level of care that bridges inpatient support and outpatient flexibility. Each client receives individualized assessments and treatment plans developed by a multidisciplinary team that includes master’s level clinicians, a case manager, a therapist, and a recovery support specialist. Medical and psychiatric evaluations occur with weekly follow-ups, and medication management and medication-assisted treatment are available as clinically indicated.

What to Expect

Clinical offerings include daily group therapy, process groups, experiential groups, spirituality groups, and weekly individual therapy sessions focused on relapse prevention and coping skills. Educational groups provide psychoeducation on addiction, recovery, life skills, and coping strategies. Evidence-based modalities and trauma-informed practices address co-occurring mental health needs that often accompany substance use disorders. Psychiatric care is integrated to identify and treat dual diagnosis conditions revealed during recovery.

Experiential and holistic activities complement clinical work to promote whole-person wellness. Group exercise classes, yoga, and art therapy provide avenues for emotional regulation, stress reduction, and creative expression. Case management and recovery support specialists assist clients with practical needs such as insurance navigation, job applications, housing support, grocery access, and transportation. Complimentary transportation to and from the PHP program ensures reliable access to services and essential resources.

Personalized Treatment

Infinite Recovery’s PHP offers two specialty tracks tailored to specific clinical needs. The DBT and 12-Step Immersion curriculum combines dialectical behavior therapy with Twelve Step involvement to teach grounding skills, emotional regulation, relapse prevention techniques, and integration of peer-supported recovery practices.

The Opiate Protection Curriculum focuses on opioid-specific care, offering assessment for anti-craving medications, prescriptions for overdose reversal drugs, weekly medical follow-ups for craving assessment and medication management, and toxicology testing for 6-MAM and opiates.

Support for Families

Family involvement is a core component of the PHP model. The program includes an intensive three-day family workshop that blends evidence-based therapies with holistic modalities to educate loved ones, improve communication, and strengthen support networks, all essential for long-term recovery.

Aftercare & Alumni Support

Aftercare planning and alumni support facilitate reintegration, offering relapse-prevention planning and pathways to continued care, such as intensive outpatient programs, inpatient services, or sober living arrangements when appropriate.

Learn More About PHP by Reaching Out Today

Infinite Recovery’s PHP emphasizes a personalized, multidimensional approach to recovery, focusing on integration, restoration, and sustained aftercare. The program is designed to help clients build life skills, address co-occurring disorders, and reintegrate into work, school, and family responsibilities with improved coping strategies and community support.

For more information about the Partial Hospitalization Program, program lengths, specialty tracks, and admissions, contact Infinite Recovery’s admission team today.

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