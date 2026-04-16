London Rowe Media Assembles International Production Team for Freddy Ca$h

Michael Havaien, Johanna Kirsten Lagman, and Brian Tanke unite to advance the feature film’s financing, packaging, and global marketplace positioning.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Rowe Media, the independent production company founded by writer, producer, and studio executive Michael Havaien, has formally assembled an international production team behind its upcoming feature film, Freddy Ca$h.

Written and produced by Havaien, Freddy Ca$h stands as a key title within London Rowe Media’s growing slate of original film, television, animation, and AI-driven content. Under Havaien’s leadership, the company has focused on developing premium, commercially viable intellectual property designed for broad audience appeal and long-term global potential. With Freddy Ca$h, London Rowe Media is advancing a project it believes carries meaningful international upside and strong market potential.

Joining Havaien on the production team is Johanna Kirsten Lagman, Executive Producer and founder of Mandala Productions, based in Southeast Asia. Lagman brings more than two decades of experience across unscripted television, documentaries, and large-scale international reality formats. Her production portfolio includes collaborations on major global productions and platforms such as Netflix, Peacock/Bravo, Warner TVN,

and other international outlets, with credits including Home Game, Street Food: Asia, The Amazing Race, Survivor, Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, Eat Slay Love, and History’s Greatest Mysteries.

Her experience navigating international production environments, combined with her global production perspective, brings strategic value to the Freddy Ca$h team as the film moves deeper into financing, packaging, and marketplace positioning.

Also joining the team is Brian Tanke, a veteran producer and Unit Production Manager with more than 30 years of experience across film and television. Tanke’s credits span both scripted and unscripted productions and include Unit Production Manager on Yellowstone and Butcher’s Crossing, Executive Producer on What We Do Next, Co-Producer on Don’t Tell a Soul, and producer on multiple international editions of The Amazing Race. His background in production management, budgeting, and execution adds a significant level of operational discipline and sophistication as the project advances toward full-scale production.

Together, Havaien, Lagman, and Tanke represent a powerful combination of creative leadership, international production expertise, and executional depth. The formation of the team reflects London Rowe Media’s broader strategy to align Freddy Ca$h with experienced global collaborators capable of helping move the film into its next stage of growth.

“Freddy Ca$h is a project I have always believed has the potential to connect far beyond one market,” said Michael Havaien, writer, producer, and Founder of London Rowe Media. “Bringing together a team with this level of experience, international reach, and production credibility is an important step forward as we continue building the film for financing, strategic partnerships, and long-term success.”

With Freddy Ca$h, London Rowe Media continues to position itself as a company focused on building original entertainment properties with both creative impact and commercial viability. The addition of Lagman and Tanke underscores the company’s commitment to assembling experienced leadership as it prepares the project for the next phase of development, financing, and production.

About London Rowe Media

London Rowe Media is an independent production company founded by Michael Havaien. The company develops and produces original film, television, animation, and AI-driven content with a focus on premium storytelling, cultural relevance, and commercial scalability. Through a growing slate of original intellectual property, London Rowe Media is committed to creating globally minded projects designed to resonate across theatrical, streaming, and international markets.

Learn more at www.londonrowe.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.