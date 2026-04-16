Optimal Spending on Cybersecurity Measures Explores Strategic Approaches to Third Party Risk Management

Optimal Spending on Cybersecurity Measures: Third Party Risk Management by Tara Kissoon

Tara Kissoon delivers a practical guide to aligning cybersecurity investments with business risk, helping organizations strengthen compliance and protect data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Optimal Spending on Cybersecurity Measures: Third Party Risk Management, author Tara Kissoon presents a timely and essential resource for organizations navigating the increasingly complex landscape of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. The book provides a structured and business-driven approach to managing risks associated with third party relationships, emphasizing accountability even when services are outsourced.

At the core of the book is the introduction of a cyber risk investment model alongside a comprehensive cybersecurity risk management framework. Kissoon outlines how organizations can use these tools to conduct effective business-driven risk assessments that align with government regulations, industry standards, and legal requirements. By focusing on practical application, the book helps readers understand how to make informed decisions about allocating resources to safeguard sensitive information.

Through detailed explanations and real-world case studies, the book demonstrates how organizations can implement structured processes to evaluate and mitigate cybersecurity risks. These examples illustrate how strategic investment in cybersecurity measures can support both operational resilience and regulatory compliance. The framework also highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in managing outsourced functions and services.

Kissoon’s inspiration for the book stems from the growing need for organizations to balance financial considerations with robust cybersecurity practices. As third party arrangements become more prevalent, the risks associated with external partnerships have increased significantly. This book addresses that challenge by offering a clear and integrated approach that connects risk management with business objectives.

The book is particularly valuable for professionals involved in governance, risk, and compliance, as well as decision-makers responsible for cybersecurity strategy. It also serves as a useful guide for stakeholders seeking to deepen their understanding of how to assess and manage risks in a structured and effective manner.

Tara Kissoon brings expertise and clarity to a critical subject, offering readers a well-organized and insightful resource that supports both learning and practical implementation. Her work reflects a commitment to helping organizations navigate evolving cybersecurity challenges with confidence and precision.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/07T59PDt

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