Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Launches Return2Play, an Advanced Brain Wellness Program for Athletes Post-Concussion

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe will formally introduce Return2Play, an Advanced Brain Wellness Program for Athletes Post-Concussion, on April 18 at his inaugural Neuro Summit event in Irvine, CA.

The Neuro Summit is a one-day, high-impact educational experience that will explore emerging scientific frameworks and clinical observations across a range of neurological conditions, including autism, concussion, and traumatic brain injury (TBI), Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and the biology of healthy aging. Information about the Neuro Summit can be found at The Dr. Goodenowe Neuro Summit - Dr. Goodenowe.

Return2Play is a revolutionary advancement in athletic brain health and performance optimization. The 60-day program begins with an intensive 10-day in-person phase that includes advanced education on how the brain reacts and recovers from a concussion. This provides the basis for restoring brain function now and optimizing brain function and structural resilience for the future. Advanced biochemical, neurological, and physiological baseline assessments, combined with performance goals, set each person’s agenda. Advanced nutrition-based biochemical restoration and optimization, combined with advanced photobiomodulation, PEMF, physiotherapy, chiropractic care, craniosacral therapy, and supervised physical training, tunes and prepares the brain and body for maximal performance restoration and optimization.

The intensive 10-day in-person phase includes all meals and accommodations. After this phase, participants enter a 20-day transitional support phase, which is then followed by a 30-day extended support phase. Return2Play is designed to go beyond conventional symptom-based concussion management by focusing on deeper neurological assessment, measurement, and recovery strategies. Traditional return-to-play protocols are typically based on stepwise symptom resolution and gradual increases in activity before an athlete returns to sport. Dr. Goodenowe’s Return2Play program is structured to complement that model by introducing advanced evaluation tools and a more comprehensive framework for understanding brain function, recovery, and long-term neurological health.

“The current standard approach to concussion focuses primarily on symptoms and timelines,” said Dr. Goodenowe. “Our goal is to look deeper — to understand what is happening in the brain, measure it, and create a structured path toward recovery that is grounded in data, physiology, and real-world outcomes.”

The program incorporates multiple layers of evaluation and guidance, including neurological measurement tools, structured protocols, and in-person oversight. It is designed for individuals seeking a more comprehensive understanding of concussion recovery, including athletes, patients, and families navigating persistent or complex symptoms.

Dr. Goodenowe said early interest in the program has been significant, reflecting a growing demand for approaches that extend beyond conventional return-to-play models and address broader concerns around brain health and long-term cognitive function. For more information about the Return2Play program, visit: https://lakeviewcenter.drgoodenowe.com/return-2-play-program/

Dr. Goodenowe’s Return2Play program will be introduced in conjunction with the Neuro Summit in Irvine, California, where Dr. Goodenowe will present on concussion and traumatic brain injury as part of a full-day event focused on neurological health, recovery, and longevity. The summit brings together physicians, researchers, and members of the public, with both in-person attendance and online participation available.

The Return2Play program is a service product offered by Dr. Goodenowe Perpetual Health LLC (Temecula, CA). The 10-day in-person phase is delivered through Dr. Goodenowe’s Restorative Health Centre in Moose Jaw, SK, Canada. All services are wellness-focused and educational. The statements and information provided about this program have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Program components are educational and supportive in nature and do not provide medical diagnosis, treatment, or clearance.

About Dr. Goodenowe Perpetual Health LLC

Perpetual Health is the lifelong pursuit of optimal function — mentally, physically, and biochemically. It’s the idea that health isn’t just the absence of disease, but a measurable, improvable state that can be maintained and restored over time. For those facing illness or decline, Perpetual Health becomes a roadmap for restoration. Instead of chasing symptoms, we identify the root breakdowns — using tools like advanced MRI and biochemical scans — and apply targeted interventions to rebuild what’s been lost. For more information, visit: Home - Dr. Goodenowe Perpetual Health

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