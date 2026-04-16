Dragonpass Loyalty Index Reveals GCC Consumers Are Leading a Global Shift Toward Value-Driven Loyalty

Andrew Harrison Chinn, CMO Dragonpass Dragonpass Dragonpass2

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragonpass, a global leader in travel and lifestyle loyalty solutions, has unveiled new findings from its Loyalty Index, a global benchmarking study comparing consumer loyalty behaviours across key markets.The data reveals a clear divergence in how loyalty is experienced globally, with the GCC emerging as one of the most dynamic markets, where consumers prioritise tangible value, everyday relevance, and seamless experiences - creating new opportunities for banks, fintechs and loyalty partners to differentiate through more customer-centric, value-led propositions.Value Takes Centre Stage in the GCCIn the GCC, loyalty is firmly driven by clear and immediate value. More than 82% of consumers say perks play an important role in their decision to engage with a loyalty programme, reinforcing the importance of tangible, easy-to-use benefits.While rewards remain important globally, consumers in the UK and Singapore place greater emphasis on trust, familiarity, and long-term relationships, highlighting a more balanced loyalty model compared to the GCC’s value-led approach. This shift presents an opportunity for brands in the region to move beyond traditional points-based systems and focus on delivering more relevant, real-time value.A More Active and Competitive Loyalty LandscapeConsumers in the GCC are more engaged and active in evaluating loyalty programmes, creating a fast-moving and competitive environment for brands.By contrast, Singapore demonstrates more stable and habitual loyalty behaviours, with fewer consumers regularly switching. This positions the GCC as a market where brands must continuously deliver value to maintain engagement, but also one where those that do so effectively can gain a meaningful competitive advantage.From Travel to Everyday LifestyleLoyalty in the GCC has expanded beyond travel into everyday life. Dining benefits are now the most commonly used perk, with around 50% of consumers redeeming dining-related offers in the past year.Travel perks such as Fast Track, airport lounge access and hotel benefits remain important, but are now part of a broader ecosystem that includes wellness and daily lifestyle experiences.In comparison, UK consumers tend to favour grocery discounts and cashback, while Singapore shows a stronger preference for financial and savings-related rewards. For brands and partners, this highlights the growing importance of embedding loyalty into everyday consumer journeys rather than limiting it to occasional transactions.Banking Loyalty Is Being RedefinedThe findings also highlight a shift in how loyalty is perceived in financial services.In the GCC, consumers increasingly evaluate banks based on the lifestyle value they provide, from dining and travel perks to exclusive experiences, reflecting rising expectations for banks to play a more active role in delivering everyday value.In Singapore and the UK, loyalty remains more closely linked to security, reliability, and functionality, although lifestyle benefits are also gaining traction. This presents a clear opportunity for banks and fintechs in the GCC to differentiate by integrating lifestyle-led rewards into their core value proposition, rather than treating loyalty as a standalone feature.A Global Benchmark for Loyalty“The Loyalty Index shows that loyalty is evolving at different speeds across markets,” said Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Dragonpass. “In the GCC, we are seeing a highly engaged consumer base that is setting the pace for more value-driven, experience-led loyalty. For partners, this represents a significant opportunity to rethink how loyalty is delivered - not as a standalone programme, but as an integrated, everyday value proposition.”The Dragonpass Loyalty Index is designed as an ongoing global benchmark, tracking how loyalty expectations continue to evolve across regions and industries.-Ends-About Dragonpass:Dragonpass is a global leader in digitally enabled airport and travel services, offering access to over 1,400 airport lounges, 200 Fast Track lanes, 508 dining benefits, and 1000+ fitness studios across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and other premium travel experiences. Supporting over 40 million users worldwide, Dragonpass partners with leading banks, card issuers, and travel providers to deliver seamless, customer-centric solutions. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, which serves as its global business hub, the company manages key partnerships and operations across a global network. Dragonpass also maintains regional offices in markets including UAE, Singapore, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, and China—reflecting its commitment to delivering locally relevant solutions at a global scale.For media inquiries, please reach out to:

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