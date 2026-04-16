Peter Tosh’s 'Legalize It' Marks 50 Years

Peter Tosh’s debut solo album, "Legalize It" released in 1976 was a cornerstone of his advocacy for justice. ©️2026 Lee Jaffe / Under license by Tosh Holdings LLC As a founding member of The Wailers, Peter Tosh launched his solo career and established himself as one of reggae’s most outspoken and influential voices. ©️2026 Kim Goittlieb / Under license by Tosh Holdings LLC The messages from Peter Tosh continue to resonate as a lasting symbol of resistance, identity, and cultural change. ©️2026 Kim Goittlieb / Under license by Tosh Holdings LLC

Global Celebration Planned for International Peter Tosh Day on April 20

Fifty years later, "Legalize It" stands as a symbol of freedom, healing, and bold resistance.” — Niambe Tosh, Managing Director of the Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand.

NEGRIL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand announces this International Peter Tosh Day (April 20), the legacy of Peter Tosh will be honored with a global celebration marking 50 years of “ Legalize It .” The milestone will be recognized through live events, coordinated social media activations, brand collaborations, and exclusive commemorative merchandise.“Got to Legalize It – Don’t Criticize It.” Released in 1976, “Legalize It” stands as a powerful declaration of justice, freedom, and truth. Its message continues to resonate as global conversations around cannabis decriminalization and equity evolve, rooted in a complex history that informs today’s shifting landscape.The celebration will unfold throughout April, culminating on April 20 with a flagship live broadcast at 4:20 PM EST across official Peter Tosh channels. Programming will feature artists, creators, and cultural voices reflecting on the enduring relevance of Tosh’s message.“Fifty years later, “Legalize It” stands as a symbol of freedom, healing, and bold resistance,” saidNiambe Tosh, Peter’s daughter and Managing Director of the Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand.In parallel, the Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand will partner with a curated group of brands and creators for a 4/20 social campaign designed to introduce new audiences to the legacy of “Legalize It” through original content, live sessions, and community-driven storytelling.The Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand will also host an official Peter Tosh Day celebration in Jamaica on April 20 at Woodstock in Negril, located on Seven Mile Beach, bringing the event back to its cultural roots and honoring Tosh’s life, music, and message within the community that shaped him.To commemorate the anniversary, limited-edition merchandise will be released via the official Peter Tosh store: https://store.petertosh.com . Additional releases, including a limited gold edition album vinyl, will be available this summer, to coincide with the original release of “Legalize It.”About Peter ToshPeter Tosh, a founding member of The Wailers, was one of reggae’s most influential voices and a fearless advocate for human rights, equality, and justice. His debut solo album,“Legalize It” remains a defining cultural statement. Today, the Peter Tosh Legacy & Brand and the Peter Tosh Foundation continue to preserve and amplify his impact through music, cultural initiatives, global partnerships, and community-driven programs in Jamaica, ensuring his message reaches new audiences while staying true to its original intent. For more information visit: https://www.petertosh.com/

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