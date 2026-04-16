Varnish and Hydrolix Partner to Deliver High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Real-Time Observability for Video Streaming

Varnish Software and Hydrolix announced a strategic integration to provide real-time traffic visibility for high-volume video workloads.

With more than 700 customers leveraging Hydrolix to scale their data and get insights in seconds, this integration with Varnish and Ora Streaming is a natural evolution for the streaming industry.” — Enrico Risi, VP of Strategic Sales, Hydrolix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varnish Software, the leader in high-performance content delivery and streaming solutions, and Hydrolix, the real-time, global-scale data platform, today announced a strategic integration to provide real-time traffic visibility for high-volume video workloads. The joint solution, optimized for Varnish Enterprise and the ORA Streaming managed service, will be showcased at the NAB Show April 19-22nd 2026 in Las Vegas.As global demand for live and UHD streaming scales, broadcasters using Varnish Enterprise and ORA Streaming generate massive volumes of log data. Traditionally, managing that scale and the sheer cost of storing this data in traditional data platforms has forced providers to sacrifice visibility. These visibility gaps can significantly impact root cause discovery times and worse still, the critical data needed may have already been discarded or archived. This integration solves that trade-off by combining Varnish’s industry-leading edge performance with Hydrolix’s global scale and long-term retention platform. On top of that efficient scale, they provide unmatched real-time data analytics and visualization. The combination provides a lightning fast and always hot data fabric that also delivers huge reductions in data storage costs.“For our Varnish Enterprise and ORA Streaming customers, real-time data is essential for maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and operational control,” said Lars Larsson, CEO Ora Streaming. “By integrating directly with Hydrolix, we are enabling Tier-1 broadcasters to ingest every single log line from their video workloads without the 'data tax' associated with legacy tools. This allows for instant detection of delivery issues and deeper traffic insights at a fraction of the traditional cost.”The partnership aligns both companies' roadmaps to meet the evolving demands of streaming security and content protection. By combining Varnish's edge logic with Hydrolix’s real-time data platform, the companies are establishing a foundation for advanced telemetry use cases that require the massive data throughput and millisecond-latency analysis essential for modern secured delivery environments.“Varnish is the gold standard for video delivery, and Hydrolix is the gold standard for real-time data analytics and internet-scale operations,” said Enrico Risi, VP of Strategic Sales, Hydrolix. “With more than 700 customers already leveraging Hydrolix, which includes 80 percent of the world’s CDNs, to scale their data and get insights in seconds, this integration with Varnish Enterprise and ORA Streaming is a natural evolution for the streaming industry.”Experience the Integration at NAB 2026NAB Show attendees can experience a live demonstration of the Varnish-Hydrolix dashboard at the Hydrolix Booth #W4000. The showcase will feature real-time log ingestion and high-granularity analytics specifically tuned for Varnish Enterprise and ORA Streaming video workloads.About Varnish SoftwareVarnish Software is a global leader in high-performance caching and content delivery. Trusted by leading streaming services and enterprises worldwide, Varnish optimizes the delivery of digital content, APIs, and applications. Its customizable platform empowers businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and deliver outstanding user experiences across video, web, and cloud environments.About Ora StreamingOra is a fully managed private CDN-as-a-service developed by Varnish Software. Built for streaming-first platforms, Ora delivers high-performance, transparent video delivery infrastructure with integrated edge compute capabilities, persistent caching, and fixed, predictable pricing.About HydrolixHydrolix is a real-time data platform for operational intelligence at internet scale. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. Hydrolix serves over 700 customers globally, delivering observability, security, and real-time analytics solutions for the world's most demanding digital operations. For more information, visit www.hydrolix.io Media ContactAbby RossHead of Corporate Communications, Hydrolixabby@hydrolix.io

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