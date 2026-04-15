Verified Dispensary initiative expanded

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Department of Health and Senior Services announces the expansion of the Verified Dispensary: We’re on the List initiative. The expansion provides a new suite of outreach tools designed to help Missourians confidently identify licensed cannabis dispensaries. The initiative is extending its visibility through highway billboards, radio advertising, digital ads and a social media toolkit. These efforts aim to reinforce the importance of purchasing cannabis products only from state-verified dispensaries that meet Missouri’s safety and regulatory standards. “We want Missouri’s cannabis patients and consumers to confidently recognize the Verified Dispensary symbol and make use of our interactive location map,” said Amy Moore, director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation. “Our public outreach has shown that many individuals are still unclear about what regulation means within the cannabis industry. This expanded outreach allows us to engage Missourians more effectively across a broad range of communication platforms.” Key elements of the campaign expansion include: Statewide Billboards: Strategically placed along major travel corridors to increase recognition of the Verified Dispensary symbol and direct consumers to reliable information. Includes 218 locations.

Strategically placed along major travel corridors to increase recognition of the Verified Dispensary symbol and direct consumers to reliable information. Includes 218 locations. Radio Advertisements: Radio spots running across Missouri that highlight the benefits of purchasing from licensed dispensaries. In total, 85 radio stations will carry the message, reaching approximately 1.5 million Missourians and generating more than 5 million impressions statewide.

Radio spots running across Missouri that highlight the benefits of purchasing from licensed dispensaries. In total, 85 radio stations will carry the message, reaching approximately 1.5 million Missourians and generating more than 5 million impressions statewide. Verified Dispensary Toolkit: A new downloadable resource for communities, organizations and dispensaries that includes videos and social graphics.

A new downloadable resource for communities, organizations and dispensaries that includes videos and social graphics. New and Improved Verified Dispensary Locator: A map that individuals can use to find a dispensary and verify that the location is licensed. Verified Dispensary Locator For more information about the Verified Dispensary initiative, visit Cannabis.Mo.Gov. To request access to the toolkit, contact Tara McKinney at tara.mckinney@health.mo.gov.​