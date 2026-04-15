Attorney General Hilgers Hosts 2026 Youth Conference

LINCOLN – Yesterday, Attorney General Mike Hilgers hosted over 50 students at the Nebraska State Capitol for this year’s 2026 Attorney General's Youth Conference.

High school juniors and seniors from across the state were invited to the Youth Conference. Students submitted essays about the U.S. Constitution to be selected to attend the conference.

Joining Attorney General Hilgers in addressing the students were Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Carolyn Bosn, and Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Derek Vaughn. Additionally, students engaged with bureau chiefs of several different bureaus in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office and members of the Solicitor General team.

Students gathered in the Warner Legislative Chamber to participate in a mock bill debate. They spent the day immersed in topics related to government, law, and consumer protection.

“Hosting the Youth Conference is one of the most meaningful days in my year as Attorney General. This year’s group of students was exceptionally bright. It is exciting to see the next generation of Nebraskans becoming invested in public service,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

The Attorney General spoke to the students regarding the importance of perseverance after failure, treating others with respect, and career opportunities in Nebraska. The students left the conference with clear examples of different career paths within public service.